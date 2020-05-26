Fact Check: Amazon Prime Video Facing Major Protests Due To 'Paatal Lok'?

Origin

Anushka Sharma's latest production venture Paatal Lok released on May 15, 2020, and received an uproar of positive reviews by both critics and fans alike. But, the show also attracted a number of controversies around it as people from various regions across the country started pointing out their grievances about the series. This has resulted in a backlash which has rather brought the series in troublesome waters. As the series gains more and more popularity, the vocal backlash on social media about it has also garnered attention. As people stand divided on their views about the web series, some notorious internet users have started circulating messages on social media platforms which are enticing people to protest harder against the series.

Paatal Lok - fake backlash message

A recent viral forwarded message on WhatsApp has shared a fake Amazon Prime Video contact number. The message asks people to call up the number given and complain to Amazon Prime Video about Paatal Lok. The message states furthermore that if Paatal Lok continues to stream on Amazon Prime Video then it will have to face major protests by people who did not like the series. Check out the viral message below -

18002086271

ये अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो का नम्बर है जिस पर पाताल लोक वेब सीरीज दिखाई जाने वाली है सभी मित्र इस नम्बर ओर कॉल करें और अपना विरोध जताएं साथ ही ये भी कहें कि यदि पाताल लोक का प्रसारण नही रोका गया तो अमेजन का बहिष्कार किया जाएगा

Translation -

18002086271 This is the number of the Amazon Prime video on which the Patal Lok web series is going to be shown. All friends call this number and express their protest and also say that if Patal Lok is not stopped broadcasting, Amazon will be boycotted.

The number shared above in the viral message is actually false and does not connect to Amazon Prime Video. The message follows a very serious tone which might make it believable for some users on the internet, but this is evidently not the case. Amazon Prime Video India or the makers of Paatal Lok have not come forward and confirmed that the series is facing a major backlash which leaves this viral message with no credibility.

