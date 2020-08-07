Fact Check: Does Facebook Bypass Post Allows Users To Access Extra Content?

Facebook is evidently the social media platforms preferred by many notorious netizens to share fake news. One such fake post on the portal claimed that Facebook showed users content from around 25 people and not from the entire friends list one user might have. In the fake message, users are asked to share a post which it claims can bypass Facebook's algorithm if shared in abundance. Check them out below -

Thanks for the tip to circumvent Facebook... Works!! I have a whole new profile. I see posts from people I didn't see anymore. Facebook's new algorithm picks the same people - around 25-who will see your posts. Hold your finger anywhere in this post and click Boomshakalaka Ok! I finally drank the Kool-Aid!! Bypass It WORKS!! I have a whole new news feed. I’m seeing posts from people I haven’t seen in years.

Here’s how to bypass the system FB now has in place that limits posts on your news feed.

Their new algorithm chooses the same few people - about 25 - who will read your posts. Therefore,

Hold your finger down anywhere in this post and "copy" will pop up. Click "copy". Then go to your page, start a new post and put your finger anywhere in the blank field. "Paste" will pop up and click paste.

This will bypass the system.

If you are reading this message, do me a favor and leave me a quick comment...a "hello," a sticker, whatever you want, so you will appear in my newsfeeds the empty field. Click paste. This is going to circumvent the system.

Hello new and old friends!Hello

Drop a single hello, thanks! PLEASE SAY HELLO IF YOU SEE THIS.