Fact Check: Govt Offering Rent, Job For Fixing Wi-Fi Tower Under Digital India Scheme?

Since the pandemic broke out, there has been a surge in fake news. Fraudsters are now trying to scam people in name of the government schemes. Recently, an agreement letter promising whopping rent for space and a job for maintaining a mobile tower under the Digital India Wi-Fi network has gone viral. The letter is also asking for a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee.

An agreement letter that is going viral with the 'Digital India' letterhead says, "The letter has been sent by Digital India Wi-Fi network. This is to inform you that your land has been surveyed for setting up a mobile tower. For setting up the mobile tower, you will get a rent of Rs 25,000, 30 lakh beforehand and a 20-year agreement."

"You will also get a job of Rs 25,000 to look after the mobile tower. The eligibility criteria is that you should be 10th pass. You have to pay a Rs 730 fee which is non-refundable."

Taking to Twitter, the government's fact check handle clarified that the letter has not been sent by the centre and is fake. "It is claimed in an approval letter that Govt of India is installing mobile towers under the @_DigitalIndia Wi-Fi network. The letter is also asking for the payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee. This is a fake claim. GOI has not issued this approval letter," PIB Fact Check said.

In September, a similar fake claim went viral which used the Reserve Bank of India's name. The scammers promised people to double their money if they invest in it. The fraudsters also urged people to pay Rs 12,500 and get Rs 4 crore 62 lakhs in return. Calling it fake, PIB urged netizens to be cautious.