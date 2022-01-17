Fact Check: Is Education Ministry Providing Free Laptops To Students Amid COVID-19?

Amid schools, colleges and universities going virtual due to a surge in coronavirus cases, a message is going viral on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook claiming that the Central government is giving free laptops to families to help support virtual learning.

The viral message claimed, "the Ministry of Education has a distribution schedule for laptops to be given out to families to help support virtual learning." It also comes with a link that suggests to check the eligibility for the scheme.

Refuting the fake news, Press Information Bureau's fact check handle said that the claim is fake. It informed that no such scheme has been launched by the government. "A message is being shared on social media claiming that due to #COVID19 @EduMinOfIndia will provide free laptops to all the people," Centre said.

"This assertion is fake. The government of India has not made any such announcement. Never share your personal information on such websites," it added.

UP government shuts educational institutions till January 23

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Yogi Adityath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to shut schools and colleges till January 23. The classes can take place in virtual mode. "In view of the changing circumstances of COVID, physical classes should be suspended in all educational institutions (Schools, colleges, universities, technical educational institutions, etc) till January 23," the official release said.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, states such as Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have also extended closure of schools.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases and 385 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Monday morning update. The total cases of Omicron in the country have soared to 8,209. In the same period, 1,51,740 recoveries were reported.

Image: Shutterstock