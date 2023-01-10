Fact Check: Is Indian Oil Offering Rs 6000 Fuel Subsidy Gift In Lucky Draw? Know Truth

A lucky draw is going viral on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook, claiming that a person could win a fuel subsidy gift worth Rs 6,000 if he answers questions by Indian Oil Corporation correctly.

The message, which is being widely shared, claims, "Congratulations! Indian Oil Fuel Subsidy! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get a gift card worth 6000 rupee."

PIB calls claim fake

The offer may sound tempting but the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called it fake. It has also warned citizens to beware of such scams.

Taking to Twitter, PIB Fact Check said, "Chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 from the Indian Oil Corporation. Sounds enticing right? However, This lucky draw is #FAKE. It's a scam & is not related to @IndianOilcl. Always run any suspicious information related to Government of India by #PIBFactCheck."

The users should note these messages are shared with suspicious URLs. Clicking on such links could lead to losing personal information.

Notably, Indian Oil Corporation is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Last year a similar message related to Indian Oil had gone viral. The post claimed, "The temperature is set to rise in the coming days, so do not fill petrol in your vehicle to the maximum limit. This can cause an explosion in the fuel tank. Please fill half the tank of fuel in your vehicle and keep room for air."

The message added, "This week 5 explosion accidents have been caused due to filling of maximum petrol. Please open the petrol tank once a day and let the gas build up inside come out. Note: Send this message to your family members and everyone else, so that people can avoid this accident. Thank you."

However, Indian Oil denied the claim and said that it is perfectly safe to fill fuel in vehicles up to the limit as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of summer or winter.