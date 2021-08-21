Fact Check: Pop Up Demands Rs 3000 In Name Of Delhi Police, PIB Calls It Fake

Amid the pandemic, fraudsters are daily renewing their ways to scam people. Recently, cybercriminals are using the name of Delhi Police to pop up a message through a computer program, asking that, "Your computer is being blocked owing to the viewing of pornographic content and need to pay." The pop up demanded Rs 3,000.

Refuting the claim, in a post on Twitter, PIB Fact Check called the warning fake. It also informed the users that it was an attempt at financial fraud. Delhi Police also asked users to beware of the notice.

"BEWARE OF #FAKE POP UP IN NAME OF DELHI POLICE. No such notice or pop up sent from Delhi Police. We have started action against these cyber #fraudsters," Delhi Police tweeted.

BEWARE OF #FAKE POP UP IN NAME OF DELHI POLICE. No such notice or pop up sent from Delhi Police. We have started action against these cyber #fraudsters. https://t.co/uFYFtdDJvL — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 20, 2021

Centre's cyber-safety and cybersecurity awareness Twitter handle 'Cyber Dost' urged netizens to clean computer using Antivirus. Avoid payment and refrain from clicking untrusted links or downloading pirated OS/Software, it tweeted.

Delhi Police warns about fake KYC message

Earlier in May, a similar fraud was reported where fraudsters were duping users by asking them to verify their numbers owing to KYC (Know Your Customer) issues. In a tweet, the cyber cell of Delhi Police had informed that scamsters sent messages to innocent users claiming that their numbers will be blocked if they don't call on the phone numbers provided in the message.

One of such messages, read “Dear Customer Your AIRTEL SIM eKYC Has Been Expired Today Please Call Customer Care Number 7477363804 Immediately Your Airtel SIM will be Deactivate within 24 hours Thank You for choosing Airtel." The Delhi Police called the message fake and urged users to take caution.

The cyber crime-crime cell also asked users not to take calls on such fraud numbers, not to download any application on their instruction and never to make any token payment to them.