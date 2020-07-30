Fact Check: Was Subway Surfers Created To Honour The Owner's Dead Child?

Origin

Social media often acts as a hub for people to share fake news in order to gain a few clicks in the form of likes and retweets. Over the years, a number of posts on Facebook/Twitter have claimed various things without having them fact-checked or know if they are true. One similar instance has now come to light where users on social media started claiming that Subway Surfers was actually created by its owner in order to honour his dead son.

The viral social media posts claim that the creator of Subway Surfers had lost his son who tragically passed away after getting run over at the railroads of the train while skating. There were no sources to back the claim but people on the internet were convinced about the fact that the creator actually lost his son. There have been many people around the world who have been convinced that this is the actual story behind the game, but the truth is different.

The game has been developed by Kiloo and SYBO Games developer studios who collaborated on Subway Surfers and released it back in 2012. Though the two studios collaborated for the game, it has predominantly been a product of SYBO Games where Mathias Gredel Norvig and others came together and created the format of the game. Back in 2018, Mathias had spoken in a press conference discussing what inspired Subway Surfers stating that it was influenced by a mix of 'Passion, Streetlife, Music, Street Art, and Skateboarding'. Check out the video below -

SYBO Games collaborated with Kiloo and developed Subway Surfers. All the animation and options in the game presented before a player taps on the 'Play' option has been designed by Kiloo. Whereas, the gameplay in its entirety has been designed by SYBO Games, giving the company a predominant hold in the partnership.

Google Trends Analysis

As the posts about Subway Surfers being designed in honour of the creator's dead son started doing rounds on the internet, a number of people took to Google to search the truth. This resulted in a surge of results around topics like 'Subways Surfers Creator Son' and 'Why Was Subway Surfers Made'. Check it out below -

