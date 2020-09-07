Fact Check: Has Tata Launched The 'Cab-E' Taxi Service To Compete With OLA & Uber?

Origin

In recent days, Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata sons and groups has gone on record on his social media to bust some fake news circulated under his name. However, this doesn't stop from notorious social media users to use the name of the personality or the company he has been associated with for years and spread misinformation. One such similar message has now gone viral on WhatsApp which claims that Tata has launched a taxi service named Cab-E in order to provide a better alternative to OLA and Uber in Mumbai and Pune. Check out the message below -

Cab-E fake message

TATA has launched new taxi service Cab E in Mumbai & Pune.. better alternative to Ola & Uber... TATA always helps the Nation in difficult times.. I request all of you to share this as much as possible.

Download the app on play store. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cabe.rider

The message listed above claims that Tata has launched a new taxi service in Mumbai and Pune in order to provide an alternative to OLA and Uber in cities like Mumbai and Pune. However, a quick look at the link provided in the message leads users to a Google Play Store download page which clearly states that the application and the service have been provided by a company named 'CAB-EEZ INFRA TECH PVT. LTD'. The description of the application on Google Play Store is as follows -

CAB-EEZ INFRA TECH PVT. LTD. is a Technology Platform Operator which supports Cab Managers by giving them a Platform to book rides for Taxi Services for Intra City & Inter City Commute and Car Rental

Image courtesy - Google Ply Store

After extensive research, it can be confirmed that Cab-eez Infra Tech Private Limited, the company behind Cab-E taxi service has no affiliation with Tata. Whereas, none of Tata's social media accounts has mentioned the launch of the Cab-E taxi service. Thus, the viral message doing the rounds on WhatsApp is FALSE.

Google Trends Analysis

As the message about Tata launching a taxi service started to do rounds on the internet, people took to Google and searched for the same. This resulted in a surge for topics like 'Tata cab e' and 'cab e service'. Check Google Trends analysis below -

