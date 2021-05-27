Last Updated:

Fact Check: Video Of Gigantic Moon Eclipsing The Sun Debunked

As people around the world were waiting to witness the mega cosmic event - Super Blood Moon, many also fell for a fake video that was being circulated online.

Gigantic Moon seen eclipsing the Sun in Artic region

Multiple social media handles

False

As people around the world were waiting to witness the mega cosmic event - Super Blood Moon, many also fell for a fake video that was being circulated online. A 30-second video surfaced on the internet which showed a giant Moon eclipsing the Sun. The video was allegedly said to be from the Artic and seems to be at a very close distance from the surface of the Earth. However, the viral video is fake. 

Fake video of the moon eclipsing the sun emerges on social media

The 30-second video shows the moon quickly appearing and eclipsing the Sun causing a brief moment of darkness. The gigantic Moon later fades below the horizon. Social media users quickly fell victim to the fake video with many claiming it to be from the Artic between the territorial claims of Russia and Canada. 

Fact check behind the Gigantic Moon video 

Apparently, the animated video was made by a user named Aleksey___nx, on TikTok. It was also reported that the same artist was behind a video that had surfaced recently which claimed that UFOs were present over the Moon. That video too was shared by many people, including verified handles and media outlets. 

Also, the video which is claimed to be from the Arctic between the territorial claims of Russia and Canada shows grassland. The Artic region is snowy. In addition, even with the enormous size of the moon, it can be seen that there is no reflection of any kind in the lake which is situated at a distance and under the Sun. The Moon is said to be located at an average distance of  238,000 miles (382,900 km) to the Earth. 

