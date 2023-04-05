From 'bralette Girl' To Monkey: Viral Videos From Delhi Metro That Stunned Commuters

Following the recent viral video of the 'bralette girl' in the Delhi Metro, Twitter users have flooded the microblogging site with posts on quirky sights and instances that occurred inside metro compartments.

Earlier this week, on the Delhi Metro, a girl who was later identified as Rhythm Chanana was seen walking around in a micro miniskirt and a bra. Several commuters on the subway videotaped her, took pictures of her, and posted the images online. Many online users commented that Chanana was trying to imitate social media star Uorfi Javed. She, however, rejected the rumours and said that it was just her 'usual outfit' for long rides on the metro.

An activist, Barkha Trehan, took to Twitter to call out the unconventionally dressed girl, calling the incident 'cultural genocide', which in no time gained traction on social media.

Another video of Delhi Metro.



If this is an example of WOMEN EMPOWERMENT, then alas our young generation GIRLS can be victim of such EMPOWERMENT 🤦‍♂️



And this is exactly what SHAMELESS FEMINISTS want.

I would call it CULTURAL GEN*CIDE.#delhimetro @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/BrmjBQ3u32 — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) March 31, 2023

This is not the first incident, but several outlandish instances have taken place in the past, leaving commuters on the Delhi Metro stunned. Here are some of the videos of the far-out occurrences inside the metro compartments.

1. Fighting Couple

A young couple was spotted getting into an altercation that led to a fistfight. The girl was seen slapping the man, and he was spotted screaming, "Get lost."

Kalesh B/w A Couple Inside Delhi Metropic.twitter.com/RJU0BejfBr — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 29, 2023

2. Commuters singing

The commuters of the Delhi Metro were once seen singing hymns for Lord Ram and intoning "Shree Ram Jaanki." The congested compartment echoed with the chants.

3. Angry lady lashes out at kissing couple

A woman was seen calling out a couple for kissing in the compartment of the Delhi Metro. "This is indecent; you should go home and do such things," the enraged lady told the kissing couple.

Such tayee is needed in Delhi Metro to fix such idiots... https://t.co/9ME8CpquCk pic.twitter.com/p6CQ38zrEG — INFERNO (@SmokingLiberals) April 2, 2023

4. Travelling monkey

A monkey was spotted inside a metro compartment as the train moved from Yamuna Bank to IP The monkey was seen roaming around inside the compartment on its own by the time it was brought to DMRC's notice.