NEET-UG Exam Fact Check: NTA Clarifies About Exam Dates, Calls It Fake

While the students across the country are speculating National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam dates, National Testing Agency (NTA) public notice declaring NEET(UG) 2021 dates has gone viral on social media platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp. However, rejecting the claim, PIB took to Twitter and said no such announcement has been made by NTA. "No such public notice, declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on 5 September 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency," PIB's fact check handle tweeted.

A #FAKE public notice claiming that #NEET-UG will be conducted on 5 September 2021 is circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck: No such public notice, declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on 5 September 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency



NTA also called it fake news and issued a public notice. "It is vehemently denied that no such Public Notice, declaring the conduct of NEET (UG) on 5th Sep 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency so far," it said. "Hence, the above-mentioned fake/unauthorized Public Notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates/parents/guardians/public at large," the NTA added.

The agency further said that it is in consultation with the "concerned Stakeholders" for finalising the dates for NEET-UG 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA has advised the aspiring candidates of NEET-UG-2021, parents, guardians and other stakeholders not to pay heed to unauthorised notices from unknown sources. Students are advised to rely on the public notices/dates announced by NTA through its official websites- www.ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

What is NEET-UG?

The NEET(UG) is an all India medical entrance exam for candidates who wish to pursue medical (MBBS), AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) and Dental (BDS) programmes in government and private colleges in India. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency. A candidate who wishes to study medical programmes needs to have PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology) as their compulsory subject in Class 10 and Class 12. Scores of Mathematics are not considered in NEET(UG).