10 Cars with Built-in Air Purifier to Consider Buying in 2025 in India
As the air pollution in India is a severe concern in Delhi NCR, and the AQI has crossed the 400 mark, this harmful air, when inhaled, can cause serious problems to one’s health. Buyers, when exploring getting a new car with an air purifier, can help in breathing cleaner air inside the vehicle while travelling. Here is a list of the 10 cars that are offered with air purifiers:
Tata Altroz offers an air purifier in its Accomplished Plus S DCA variant. The price of Altroz starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic
The Kia Sonet has a Smart Pure Air Purifier offered from the HTX+ variant onwards. The price of Sonet starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Tata Nexon offers an air purifier from its Fearplus Plus PS Dark variant onwards. The price of Nexon starts at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Tata nexon
The Honda Amaze comes with an in-built air purifier with a PM 2.5 filter. The price of Amaze starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Image: Honda
The Skoda Kylaq offers an air purifier from its Signature+ variant onwards. The price of Kyaq starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Skoda India
The Kia Syros offers an in-built air purifier with a PM 2.5 filter. The price of Syros starts at ₹9.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The MG Astor comes with an air purifier across its variant lineup. The price of Astor starts at ₹10.99 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Republic
The Skoda Slavia offers a similar air purifier to the Kylaq, having a PM 2.5 filter. The price of Slavia starts at ₹11.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Skoda
The Skoda Kushaq has a similar air purifier as the Kylaq and Slavia, having a PM 2.5 filter. The price of Kushaq starts at ₹12.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Skoda India
The Hyundai Verna comes with an integrated air purifier from its SX (O) variant onwards. The price of Verna starts at ₹12.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.Image: Hyundai
Published On: 18 December 2025 at 21:29 IST