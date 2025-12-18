10 Cars with Built-in Air Purifier to Consider Buying in 2025 in India

1/10 | |

Tata Altroz offers an air purifier in its Accomplished Plus S DCA variant. The price of Altroz starts at ₹7.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

The Kia Sonet has a Smart Pure Air Purifier offered from the HTX+ variant onwards. The price of Sonet starts at ₹8.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Tata Nexon offers an air purifier from its Fearplus Plus PS Dark variant onwards. The price of Nexon starts at ₹9.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata nexon

The Honda Amaze comes with an in-built air purifier with a PM 2.5 filter. The price of Amaze starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Image: Honda

The Skoda Kylaq offers an air purifier from its Signature+ variant onwards. The price of Kyaq starts at ₹8.61 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Skoda India

The Kia Syros offers an in-built air purifier with a PM 2.5 filter. The price of Syros starts at ₹9.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The MG Astor comes with an air purifier across its variant lineup. The price of Astor starts at ₹10.99 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Republic

The Skoda Slavia offers a similar air purifier to the Kylaq, having a PM 2.5 filter. The price of Slavia starts at ₹11.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Skoda

The Skoda Kushaq has a similar air purifier as the Kylaq and Slavia, having a PM 2.5 filter. The price of Kushaq starts at ₹12.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Skoda India

The Hyundai Verna comes with an integrated air purifier from its SX (O) variant onwards. The price of Verna starts at ₹12.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Hyundai