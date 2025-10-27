Top 10 Most Affordable Diesel Cars in India

1/10 | |

The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are entry-level diesel SUVs. The price starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Bolero.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

The Tata Altroz is the only premium hatchback which comes with a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.26 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has the most powerful 1.5L diesel engine with 300 Nm torque in its segment. The price of it starts at ₹10.21 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Kia Sonet has a reliable 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp, 250 Nm of torque. The price of it starts at ₹10.22 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Tata Nexon's diesel engine has slightly extra power and torque compared to the Altroz. The price of it starts at ₹10.28 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata nexon

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will come with a 1.5L diesel engine with a manual or an automatic transmission. The expected price of it will start at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Hyundai

The Mahindra Thar is offered with a 1.5L diesel engine in the RWD variant and a 2.2L diesel engine in the 4X4 variant. The price of it starts at ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Kia Syros shares the same diesel engine as the Sonet, and the tuning and performance could have been better. The prcie of it starts at ₹11.94 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Curvv shares the same 1.5L diesel engine with the Nexon, but it has a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹13.06 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a 2.2L diesel engine, the same as the Mahindra Thar unit. The price of it starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra