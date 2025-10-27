Republic World
Diesel Cars in India

Updated 27 October 2025 at 17:59 IST

Top 10 Most Affordable Diesel Cars in India

Diesel Cars in India: Diesel engine options in cars have been a popular choice among car buyers in India. The are a handful of budget segment cars which offer a diesel engine as they offer great fuel efficiency.

Vatsal Agrawal
1/10
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are entry-level diesel SUVs. The price starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Bolero. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

2/10
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Tata Altroz is the only premium hatchback which comes with a diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.26 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

3/10
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has the most powerful 1.5L diesel engine with 300 Nm torque in its segment. The price of it starts at ₹10.21 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Mahindra

4/10
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Kia Sonet has a reliable 1.5L diesel engine, making 115 bhp, 250 Nm of torque. The price of it starts at ₹10.22 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

5/10
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Tata Nexon's diesel engine has slightly extra power and torque compared to the Altroz. The price of it starts at ₹10.28 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Tata nexon

6/10
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift will come with a 1.5L diesel engine with a manual or an automatic transmission. The expected price of it will start at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Hyundai

7/10
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mahindra Thar is offered with a 1.5L diesel engine in the RWD variant and a 2.2L diesel engine in the 4X4 variant. The price of it starts at ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Mahindra

8/10
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Kia Syros shares the same diesel engine as the Sonet, and the tuning and performance could have been better. The prcie of it starts at ₹11.94 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

9/10
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Curvv shares the same 1.5L diesel engine with the Nexon, but it has a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The price of it starts at ₹13.06 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

10/10
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has a 2.2L diesel engine, the same as the Mahindra Thar unit. The price of it starts at ₹15.42 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Mahindra

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 27 October 2025 at 17:59 IST