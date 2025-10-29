Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
10 SUVs with the Best Off-Road Capability: Ready for Adventure?

Updated 29 October 2025 at 16:43 IST

10 SUVs with the Best Off-Road Capability: Ready for Adventure?

4X4 SUVs: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Toyota Fortuner, here is a list of the top 10 4x4 SUVs that you can consider in India and are popular options in the market.

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV, powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine. The price starts at ₹14.46 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mahindra Thar/Thar Roxx are popular 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of 4x4 variant starts at ₹17.40 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Force Gurkha is an underrated 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.6L diesel engine. The price starts at ₹18.91 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Force

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mahindra Scorpio N offers 4x4 setup and has a similar engine as the Thar Roxx, which is a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of 4x4 variant starts at ₹20.48 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Isuzu V Cross is a lifestyle pickup truck and an underrated 4x4 option. It is powered by a 1.9L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹17.40 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Isuzu

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Toyota Hilux is a popular 4x4 lifestyle pickup truck, powered by a 2.8L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹32.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Toyota

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Jeep Compass is yet another underrated 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹35.39 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Jeep

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Tucson is a premium mid-size SUV, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹35.39 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Jeep Meridian and the Compass have the same 4x4 mechanism, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹40.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the best-selling 4x4 SUVs in its segment, powered by a 2.8L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹44.68 lakh (on-road, Noida).
 

Image: Toyota

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 29 October 2025 at 16:43 IST