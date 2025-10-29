10 SUVs with the Best Off-Road Capability: Ready for Adventure?

1/10 | |

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV, powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine. The price starts at ₹14.46 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Maruti Suzuki

The Mahindra Thar/Thar Roxx are popular 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of 4x4 variant starts at ₹17.40 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Force Gurkha is an underrated 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.6L diesel engine. The price starts at ₹18.91 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Force

The Mahindra Scorpio N offers 4x4 setup and has a similar engine as the Thar Roxx, which is a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of 4x4 variant starts at ₹20.48 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Mahindra

The Isuzu V Cross is a lifestyle pickup truck and an underrated 4x4 option. It is powered by a 1.9L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹17.40 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Isuzu

The Toyota Hilux is a popular 4x4 lifestyle pickup truck, powered by a 2.8L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹32.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Toyota

The Jeep Compass is yet another underrated 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹35.39 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Jeep

The Hyundai Tucson is a premium mid-size SUV, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹35.39 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

The Jeep Meridian and the Compass have the same 4x4 mechanism, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹40.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the best-selling 4x4 SUVs in its segment, powered by a 2.8L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹44.68 lakh (on-road, Noida).



Image: Toyota