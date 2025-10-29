Updated 29 October 2025 at 16:43 IST
10 SUVs with the Best Off-Road Capability: Ready for Adventure?
4X4 SUVs: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Toyota Fortuner, here is a list of the top 10 4x4 SUVs that you can consider in India and are popular options in the market.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV, powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine. The price starts at ₹14.46 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Mahindra Thar/Thar Roxx are popular 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of 4x4 variant starts at ₹17.40 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
The Force Gurkha is an underrated 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.6L diesel engine. The price starts at ₹18.91 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Force
The Mahindra Scorpio N offers 4x4 setup and has a similar engine as the Thar Roxx, which is a 2.2L diesel engine. The price of 4x4 variant starts at ₹20.48 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Mahindra
The Isuzu V Cross is a lifestyle pickup truck and an underrated 4x4 option. It is powered by a 1.9L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹17.40 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Isuzu
The Toyota Hilux is a popular 4x4 lifestyle pickup truck, powered by a 2.8L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹32.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Toyota
The Jeep Compass is yet another underrated 4x4 SUV, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹35.39 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Jeep
The Hyundai Tucson is a premium mid-size SUV, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹35.39 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
The Jeep Meridian and the Compass have the same 4x4 mechanism, powered by a 2.0L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹40.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic
The Toyota Fortuner is one of the best-selling 4x4 SUVs in its segment, powered by a 2.8L diesel engine. The price of the 4x4 variant starts at ₹44.68 lakh (on-road, Noida).
