2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S Launched in India - Check Out These Photos

The design of the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S is striking. It has an LED headlamp with LED DRLS, six-spoke Y-shaped alloy wheels finished in black paint shade, and a slimmer tail section.

Ducati has removed the fairing from the motorcycle and claims that it is more ergonomic for daily riding.

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S have a six-axis IMU as standard. If you opt for the V2 S variant, you will get the pit limiter and launch control as standard features.

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S have fully customisable four riding modes, which are Race, Sport, Road, and Wet.

Both the Streetfigter V2, V2 S are powered by a new 890 cc, 90-degree V2 engine, which makes 120 hp and a torque of 93.3 Nm.

For track lovers, you can get racing exhaust, which reduces weight by 4.5 kg and enhances the power output to 126 hp in the V2 S.

The price of the Ducati Streetfighter V2 2025 is ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Ducati Streetfighter V2 S 2025 is ₹19.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

