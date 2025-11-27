Updated 27 November 2025 at 23:08 IST
2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S Launched in India - Check Out These Photos
Ducati India has launched the MY2025 Streetfighter V2 and the V2 S for the Indian market. The engines in the Streefighter V2 and V2 S are retuned, and Ducati says there is a greater emphasis on the chassis and electronics.
The design of the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S is striking. It has an LED headlamp with LED DRLS, six-spoke Y-shaped alloy wheels finished in black paint shade, and a slimmer tail section.Image: Ducati
Ducati has removed the fairing from the motorcycle and claims that it is more ergonomic for daily riding.Image: Ducati
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S have a six-axis IMU as standard. If you opt for the V2 S variant, you will get the pit limiter and launch control as standard features.Image: Ducati
The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2, V2 S have fully customisable four riding modes, which are Race, Sport, Road, and Wet.Image: Ducati
Both the Streetfigter V2, V2 S are powered by a new 890 cc, 90-degree V2 engine, which makes 120 hp and a torque of 93.3 Nm.Image: Ducati
For track lovers, you can get racing exhaust, which reduces weight by 4.5 kg and enhances the power output to 126 hp in the V2 S.Image: Ducati
The price of the Ducati Streetfighter V2 2025 is ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Ducati
The price of the Ducati Streetfighter V2 S 2025 is ₹19.48 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Ducati
