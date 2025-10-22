Updated 22 October 2025 at 17:29 IST
Best Cars with ADAS in India: Advanced Safety for Smarter Driving!
Best Cars with ADAS: Buyers in India have shifted preferences towards safer cars and are seeking more active and passive safety features. Some of the active safety features are ADAS technology. Here’s a list of the 10 best cars with ADAS in India:
Honda Amaze gets a Level-2 ADAS in its lineup. Honda Amaze's price starts at ₹11.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the ZX trim./ Image: Image: Honda
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has Level-1 ADAS in its AX5 L and AX7 L variants. The price of the particular variants starts at ₹13.52 lakh and ₹14.96 lakh (on-road, Noida), respectively./ Image: Republic Digital
The Hyundai Venue comes with Level-1 ADAS in its SX(O) variant. The price of the Hyundai Venue’s SX(O) is ₹14.27 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Republic
Tata Nexon comes with Level-1 ADAS in its Fearless+ PS variant. The price of Tthe ata Nexon ADAS variant is ₹14.50 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Tata nexon
Honda City offers Level-1 ADAS in its V variant onwards. The price of the Honda City V variant is ₹14.76 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Honda
Kia Sonet shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue, and it has Level-1 ADAS features from the GTX+ variant onwards. The price of the Kia Sonet GTX+ variant is ₹15.70 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Republic Auto (Vatsal Agrawal)
MG Astor comes with Level-2 ADAS in its Savvy Pro variant. The price of the MG Astor Savvy Pro variant is ₹17.79 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: JSW MG Motor
The Hyundai Creta comes with Level-2 ADAS in its SX Tech variant. The price of the Hyundai Creta SX Tech variant is ₹18.40 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Hyundai
Honda Elevate offers Level-1 ADAS in its ZX variant onwards. The price of the Honda Elevate ZX variant is ₹18.60 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Honda
The Hyundai Verna comes with Level-2 ADAS in its SX(O) variant. The price of the Hyundai Verna SX(O) variant is ₹19.89 lakh (on-road, Noida)./ Image: Hyundai
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 22 October 2025 at 17:29 IST