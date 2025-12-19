Republic World
Sedan Cars in India

Updated 19 December 2025 at 20:57 IST

Best Sedan Cars to Consider Buying Around ₹20 Lakh: Luxury Within Budget!

The sedan segment in India offers various options that have a spacious and plush cabin experience, are feature-loaded and have a punchy performance on offer. Some of the famous choices among buyers are the Honda City, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and others. Here is a list of the top 10 best sedans to consider buying around ₹20 lakh in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
1/10
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

For driving enthusiasts, you can check out the Volkswagen Virtus. It shares the same underpinnings as the Skoda Slavia. The price of it starts at ₹13.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Volkswagen India

2/10
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Honda City is one of the oldest sedans, and it feels a bit dated in 2025. You can expect an update in 2026. The price of it starts at ₹13.92 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Honda

3/10
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Skoda Slavia has decent features and is expected to get updated in 2026. It comes with two turbo petrol engines, and the price of it starts at ₹11.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Skoda

4/10
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Honda City eHEV is a hybrid sedan, having a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine with claimed mileage of 27.1km/l. The price of it starts at ₹22.78 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Honda

5/10
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, having decent features and a reliable 1.2L NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹6.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Hyundai

6/10
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a famous option, and it has scored a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. The price of it starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/10
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Honda updated the Amaze and it comes with ADAS, has CVT gearbox in its segment. The price of it starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Image: Honda

8/10
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Tata Tigor is an underrated sedan, and it feels a bit dated in 2025. It comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Image: Tata

9/10
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Verna is a feature-rich offering, has Level-2 ADAS, 64 colour ambient lighting, and has 2 petrol engines. The price of it starts at ₹12.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Hyundai

10/10
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is an underrated choice in the D-segment and feels a bit dated in 2025 in the market. The price of it starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 19 December 2025 at 20:57 IST