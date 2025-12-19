Best Sedan Cars to Consider Buying Around ₹20 Lakh: Luxury Within Budget!

1/10 | |

For driving enthusiasts, you can check out the Volkswagen Virtus. It shares the same underpinnings as the Skoda Slavia. The price of it starts at ₹13.10 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

The Honda City is one of the oldest sedans, and it feels a bit dated in 2025. You can expect an update in 2026. The price of it starts at ₹13.92 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

The Skoda Slavia has decent features and is expected to get updated in 2026. It comes with two turbo petrol engines, and the price of it starts at ₹11.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

The Honda City eHEV is a hybrid sedan, having a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine with claimed mileage of 27.1km/l. The price of it starts at ₹22.78 lakh (on-road, Noida).

The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, having decent features and a reliable 1.2L NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹6.87 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a famous option, and it has scored a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. The price of it starts at ₹7.18 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Honda updated the Amaze and it comes with ADAS, has CVT gearbox in its segment. The price of it starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

The Tata Tigor is an underrated sedan, and it feels a bit dated in 2025. It comes with a 1.2L NA petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

The Hyundai Verna is a feature-rich offering, has Level-2 ADAS, 64 colour ambient lighting, and has 2 petrol engines. The price of it starts at ₹12.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is an underrated choice in the D-segment and feels a bit dated in 2025 in the market. The price of it starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

