BMW 530Li Review: Space, Performance and Premium Appeal

The front of the 530Li gets dual projector LED headlamps and LED DRLs, and the kidney grills open and close to breathe more air, and there are air curtains that enhance aerodynamics.

The BMW 5 Series LWB is 5,165mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,105mm, giving it a good cabin space in the second row seats and a large boot space.

At the rear, the 530Li has a powered tailgate, and the chrome finish on the bumper gives it a more chunky appearance.

Since the wheelbase and the length of the 530Li have improved from the previous iteration, the boot space is adequate to stuff large suitcases.

The 530Li runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, and the design of the wheels does look on the sedan. However, you can still opt for 19-inch wheels as an optional extra.

On the inside, the BMW 530Li, the infotainment screen and the centre console are slightly tilted towards the driver, giving it a more stylish appeal.

The BMW 530Li is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, but misses out on a diesel engine, which its rival, Mercedes-Benz, offers in its E-Class.

The 530Li comes with features like multiple driving modes, an iDrive controller, which is intuitive to use, and a crystal gearknob selector, which gives a premium feel inside the cabin.

The rear seats of the BMW 530Li are comfortable and have good space on offer, but it misses out on rear seat adjustments, which its other German rival sedan offers in the segment.



The price of the BMW 530Li starts at ₹84.31 lakh (on-road, Noida), and it is a good option if you want spirited driving and have a good rear seat experience, thanks to its long wheelbase version.

