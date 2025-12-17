Updated 17 December 2025 at 22:39 IST
BMW 530Li Review: Space, Performance and Premium Appeal
The BMW 5 Series is a popular luxury sedan in the market, having a sporty exterior, a feature-rich interior, and available in a single-engine option. It is offered in multiple colour options and has a plush rear seat experience.
The front of the 530Li gets dual projector LED headlamps and LED DRLs, and the kidney grills open and close to breathe more air, and there are air curtains that enhance aerodynamics.Image: Republic
The BMW 5 Series LWB is 5,165mm long and has a wheelbase of 3,105mm, giving it a good cabin space in the second row seats and a large boot space.Image: Republic
At the rear, the 530Li has a powered tailgate, and the chrome finish on the bumper gives it a more chunky appearance.Image: Republic
Since the wheelbase and the length of the 530Li have improved from the previous iteration, the boot space is adequate to stuff large suitcases.Image: Republic
The 530Li runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, and the design of the wheels does look on the sedan. However, you can still opt for 19-inch wheels as an optional extra.Image: Republic
On the inside, the BMW 530Li, the infotainment screen and the centre console are slightly tilted towards the driver, giving it a more stylish appeal.Image: Republic
The BMW 530Li is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, but misses out on a diesel engine, which its rival, Mercedes-Benz, offers in its E-Class.Image: Republic
The 530Li comes with features like multiple driving modes, an iDrive controller, which is intuitive to use, and a crystal gearknob selector, which gives a premium feel inside the cabin.Image: Republic
The rear seats of the BMW 530Li are comfortable and have good space on offer, but it misses out on rear seat adjustments, which its other German rival sedan offers in the segment.
The price of the BMW 530Li starts at ₹84.31 lakh (on-road, Noida), and it is a good option if you want spirited driving and have a good rear seat experience, thanks to its long wheelbase version.Image: Republic
