Top Cars In India With Dual-Cylinder CNG Technology
Buyers, when planning for a new car with dual-cylinder CNG, there are a handful of options available. These cars are gaining popularity as they offer better boot space and practical fuel efficiency for daily use. There are several automakers that provide this technology across hatchbacks and compact sedans, making CNG vehicles more convenient. Here is a list of the top cars that offer dual-cylinder CNG technology in the market:
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a popular CNG hatchback, offered with both single and dual-cylinder CNG setups. The price of it starts at ₹6.30 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai India
The Tata Tiago is a budget hatchback, offering dual-cylinder CNG across the variant lineup. The price of it starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata
The Exter is a strong competitor to the Punch, offered with both single and dual-cylinder CNG. The price of it starts at ₹7.86 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan in the market, having a dual-cylinder CNG. The price of it starts at ₹7.90 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Hyundai
The Tigor is a sub-4m compact sedan, having dual-cylinder CNG and feels a bit dated in the segment. The price of it starts at ₹8.16 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata
The Punch is another famous micro-SUV, having a dual-cylinder CNG, and it is expected to get updated in 2026. The price of it starts at ₹8.16 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Tata
The Altroz is a premium hatchback that recently got updated with a new exterior and interior design and has dual-cylinder CNG across variants. The price of it starts at ₹8.25 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
The Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a dual-cylinder CNG with a turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic Digital
