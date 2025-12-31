Top Cars In India With Dual-Cylinder CNG Technology

1/8 | |

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a popular CNG hatchback, offered with both single and dual-cylinder CNG setups. The price of it starts at ₹6.30 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai India

The Tata Tiago is a budget hatchback, offering dual-cylinder CNG across the variant lineup. The price of it starts at ₹6.32 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Exter is a strong competitor to the Punch, offered with both single and dual-cylinder CNG. The price of it starts at ₹7.86 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan in the market, having a dual-cylinder CNG. The price of it starts at ₹7.90 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Hyundai

The Tigor is a sub-4m compact sedan, having dual-cylinder CNG and feels a bit dated in the segment. The price of it starts at ₹8.16 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Punch is another famous micro-SUV, having a dual-cylinder CNG, and it is expected to get updated in 2026. The price of it starts at ₹8.16 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Tata

The Altroz is a premium hatchback that recently got updated with a new exterior and interior design and has dual-cylinder CNG across variants. The price of it starts at ₹8.25 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Nexon is a popular sub-4m compact SUV, having a dual-cylinder CNG with a turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹9.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic Digital