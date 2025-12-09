Citroen Aircross X Review - Should You Buy This ₹10 Lakh Car in 2025?

1/10 | |

The front profile of the Citroen Aircross X is bold. The LED headlamps have a good throw at night, and the silver skid plate at the front reduces the visual bulk.

Image: Republic Auto

The Aircross X comes with a removable third row of seats. With that, you can increase the boot space to stuff more luggage.

Image: Republic Auto

The Citroen Aircross X comes with a 360-degree parking camera. The camera quality at night was decent, but a bit pixelated at night. We expect Citreon to improve it in the future updates.

Image: Republic Auto

The digital instrument cluster displays multiple information. There are multiple modes, and at night, as well, it has a crisp display.

Image: Republic Auto

The dashboard of the Ciroen Aircross X has a modern and premium feel. It has gloss black finishing on multiple portions, which is a fingerprint magnet.

Image: Republic Auto

The second row seats of the Aircross X are pretty comfortable. Since it is the seven-seater variant, you get roof-mounted AC vents, but you miss out on a centre armrest.

Image: Republic Auto

The design of the steering wheel continues to be the same. However, during driving, it could have offered more feel and feedback at higher speeds.

Image: Republic Auto

The Citroen Aircross X now comes with cruise control, which was a missing feature earlier. It works effortlessly, and you get controls for the audio on the right side of the steering wheel.

Image: Republic Auto

The Citroen Aircross X has a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which makes 110 bhp and 210 Nm of torque with the six-speed automatic gearbox. The shifts were smooth and returned a mileage of 12.5km/l.

Image: Republic Auto

The price of the Citroen Aircross X starts at ₹9.48 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is a good practical SUV with seven seats, and an underrated option in its segment.

Image: Republic Auto