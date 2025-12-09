Updated 9 December 2025 at 17:57 IST
Citroen Aircross X Review - Should You Buy This ₹10 Lakh Car in 2025?
The Citroen Aircross X offers a bold design, comfy second row, removable third-row seats, smooth 1.2L turbo-petrol performance and added cruise control, but camera quality and steering feel need improvement.
- Galleries
- 2 min read
The front profile of the Citroen Aircross X is bold. The LED headlamps have a good throw at night, and the silver skid plate at the front reduces the visual bulk.Image: Republic Auto
The Aircross X comes with a removable third row of seats. With that, you can increase the boot space to stuff more luggage.Image: Republic Auto
Advertisement
The Citroen Aircross X comes with a 360-degree parking camera. The camera quality at night was decent, but a bit pixelated at night. We expect Citreon to improve it in the future updates.Image: Republic Auto
The digital instrument cluster displays multiple information. There are multiple modes, and at night, as well, it has a crisp display.Image: Republic Auto
Advertisement
The dashboard of the Ciroen Aircross X has a modern and premium feel. It has gloss black finishing on multiple portions, which is a fingerprint magnet.Image: Republic Auto
The second row seats of the Aircross X are pretty comfortable. Since it is the seven-seater variant, you get roof-mounted AC vents, but you miss out on a centre armrest.Image: Republic Auto
The design of the steering wheel continues to be the same. However, during driving, it could have offered more feel and feedback at higher speeds.Image: Republic Auto
The Citroen Aircross X now comes with cruise control, which was a missing feature earlier. It works effortlessly, and you get controls for the audio on the right side of the steering wheel.Image: Republic Auto
The Citroen Aircross X has a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, which makes 110 bhp and 210 Nm of torque with the six-speed automatic gearbox. The shifts were smooth and returned a mileage of 12.5km/l.Image: Republic Auto
The price of the Citroen Aircross X starts at ₹9.48 lakh (on-road, Noida). It is a good practical SUV with seven seats, and an underrated option in its segment.Image: Republic Auto
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 9 December 2025 at 17:57 IST