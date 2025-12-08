Updated 8 December 2025 at 17:08 IST
Considering to Buy Hyundai Car in December 2025? Check Out Offers
Discount on Hyundai Cars in December: If you are considering getting a new Hyundai car (Verna, Creta, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and others) in December 2025, you can save up to ₹10 lakh in this month. Here’s how much you can save on your favourite car:
- Galleries
- 2 min read
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback and has decent features on offer. It has a discount of up to ₹93,000 in December 2025.Image: Hyundai India
The Hyundai Aura is a sub-4m compact sedan, and has decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹56,000 in December 2025.Image: Hyundai
Advertisement
The Hyundai Exter is an underrated micro-SUV and comes with a 1.2L petrol engine and dual-cylinder CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹1 lakh in December 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai i20 is a popular premium hatchback and has features like a sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. It has a discount of up to ₹1.05 lakh in December 2025.Image: Hyundai
Advertisement
The Hyundai i20 N Line is a performance hatchback that comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹90,000 in December 2025.Image: Hyundai i20 N Line
The Hyundai Venue facelift was recently launched in India. You can get the (MY2024) variant at a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Verna is an underrated D-segment sedan and comes with two engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹85,000 in December 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Alcazar is a popular mid-size SUV, and has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and others. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025.Image: Republic
Since the Hyundai Tucson has been discontinued in India, the automaker is offering a discount of up to ₹25,000 in December 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in a single variant and you can get the MY2024 at a discount of up to ₹10.05 lakh in December 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Creta has a 1.5L NA petrol, turbo petrol and a diesel engine and is a popular choice in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in December 2025.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Creta Electric is an underrated choice and comes with two battery packs. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in December 2025.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Republic
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 8 December 2025 at 17:08 IST