Considering to Buy Hyundai Car in December 2025? Check Out Offers

1/13 | |

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level hatchback and has decent features on offer. It has a discount of up to ₹93,000 in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai India

2/13 | |

The Hyundai Aura is a sub-4m compact sedan, and has decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹56,000 in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement

3/13 | |

The Hyundai Exter is an underrated micro-SUV and comes with a 1.2L petrol engine and dual-cylinder CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹1 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai

4/13 | |

The Hyundai i20 is a popular premium hatchback and has features like a sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. It has a discount of up to ₹1.05 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement

5/13 | |

The Hyundai i20 N Line is a performance hatchback that comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹90,000 in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai i20 N Line

6/13 | |

The Hyundai Venue facelift was recently launched in India. You can get the (MY2024) variant at a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai

7/13 | |

The Hyundai Verna is an underrated D-segment sedan and comes with two engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹85,000 in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai

8/13 | |

The Hyundai Alcazar is a popular mid-size SUV, and has features like a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and others. It has a discount of up to ₹60,000 in December 2025.

Image: Republic

9/13 | |

Since the Hyundai Tucson has been discontinued in India, the automaker is offering a discount of up to ₹25,000 in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai

10/13 | |

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in a single variant and you can get the MY2024 at a discount of up to ₹10.05 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai

11/13 | |

The Hyundai Creta has a 1.5L NA petrol, turbo petrol and a diesel engine and is a popular choice in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in December 2025.

Image: Hyundai

12/13 | |

The Hyundai Creta Electric is an underrated choice and comes with two battery packs. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in December 2025.



Image: Hyundai

13/13 | |

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Republic