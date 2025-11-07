Updated 7 November 2025 at 19:29 IST
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched - Check Out Photos
Ducati India has launched the road-sport version of the regular Multistrada, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak at ₹36.16 lakh for the Indian market. It comes with MotoGP livery, ADAS suite, and other key features.
Ducati India has launched the road-sport version of the regular Multistrada, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, for the Indian market.Image: Ducati
Ducati Multistrada V4 comes with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension, Brembo Stylema monoblocs for the braking system, and it runs on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV road tyres.Image: Ducati
Further, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has a pure road tyre setup, running on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV. The front has a 120/70 and the rear has a 190/55 on forged rims.Image: Ducati
The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with an Akrapovič titanium silencer from the factory.Image: Ducati
The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, which produces 168bhp and 123.8 Nm and is E20 compliant.Image: Ducati
The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, launch control, multiple riding modes, which are Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, and more.Image: Ducati
Additionally, it also comes with a radar suite, which helps in ADAS functions, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, front collision warning and others.Image: Ducati
The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 330mm disc and a larger 280mm rear disc brake of Brembo Stylema monoblocs.Image: Ducati
The price of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom), and the deliveries start straight away.Image: Ducati
