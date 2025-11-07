Republic World
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched - Check Out Photos

Updated 7 November 2025 at 19:29 IST

Ducati India has launched the road-sport version of the regular Multistrada, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak at ₹36.16 lakh for the Indian market. It comes with MotoGP livery, ADAS suite, and other key features.

Vatsal Agrawal
Description of the pic

Ducati India has launched the road-sport version of the regular Multistrada, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, for the Indian market. 

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

Ducati Multistrada V4 comes with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension,  Brembo Stylema monoblocs for the braking system, and it runs on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV road tyres. 

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

Further, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has a pure road tyre setup, running on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV. The front has a 120/70 and the rear has a 190/55 on forged rims.

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with an Akrapovič titanium silencer from the factory.

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The  Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, which produces 168bhp and 123.8 Nm and is E20 compliant. 

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, launch control, multiple riding modes, which are Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, and more. 

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

Additionally, it also comes with a radar suite, which helps in ADAS functions, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, front collision warning and others.

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 330mm disc and a larger 280mm rear disc brake of Brembo Stylema monoblocs. 

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The price of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom), and the deliveries start straight away.

Image: Ducati

Published On: 7 November 2025 at 19:29 IST