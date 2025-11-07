Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched - Check Out Photos

1/9 | |

Ducati India has launched the road-sport version of the regular Multistrada, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, for the Indian market.

Image: Ducati

2/9

Ducati Multistrada V4 comes with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension, Brembo Stylema monoblocs for the braking system, and it runs on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV road tyres.

Image: Ducati

3/9

Further, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak has a pure road tyre setup, running on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV. The front has a 120/70 and the rear has a 190/55 on forged rims.

Image: Ducati

4/9

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with an Akrapovič titanium silencer from the factory.

Image: Ducati

5/9

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, which produces 168bhp and 123.8 Nm and is E20 compliant.

Image: Ducati

6/9

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, launch control, multiple riding modes, which are Race, Sport, Touring, Urban, and more.

Image: Ducati

7/9

Additionally, it also comes with a radar suite, which helps in ADAS functions, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, front collision warning and others.

Image: Ducati

8/9

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is equipped with a 330mm disc and a larger 280mm rear disc brake of Brembo Stylema monoblocs.

Image: Ducati

9/9

The price of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is ₹36.16 lakh (ex-showroom), and the deliveries start straight away.

Image: Ducati