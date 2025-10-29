Ducati Panigale V2 2025 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

1/8 | |

Ducati India has launched the Panigale V2 in its latest generation with updated performance and features for the Indian market. Image: Ducati

The price of the Ducati Panigale V2 starts at ₹19.12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and the price of the V2 S is ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Image: Ducati

The Ducati Panigale V2 has a new 890cc, 90-degree, V-twin engine making 120bhp and a peak torque of 93.3Nm and is compliant with E20 petrol. Image: Ducati

Regarding safety features, it has cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, and others. Image: Ducati

The Panigale V2 S has launch control and a pit limiter as standard, but it is an option on the regular Panigale V2. Image: Ducati

Both the Panigale V2 and V2 S have a five-inch TFT display and 4 riding modes, which are Race, Sport, Road, and Wet, and other features. Image: Ducati

The Panigale V2 has a fully adjustable Marzocchi fork at the front and Kayaba monoshock at the rear. Image: Ducati

However, the Panigale V2 S has Öhlins suspension at both ends. Image: Ducati