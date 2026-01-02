Updated 2 January 2026 at 18:12 IST
Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched in India - Price, Features, and More
Ducati India has launched the Panigale V4 R, a race-spec machine, with high performance, and has a top speed of 330 km/h. It is offered in a single-paint shade and has an aggressive design with some mechanical updates. Here’s everything you need to know:
Ducati India has launched its most race-focused production motorcycle, the Panigale V4 R, for the Indian market.Image: Ducati
The Ducati Panigale V4 R has a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine, making 218 bhp at 15,500rpm and is capable of revving up to 16,500 rpm in sixth gear.Image: Ducati
For more power, the optional racing exhaust can increase the power output to 235bhp, and it can further rise to 239 bhp with Ducati Corse Performance Oil.Image: Ducati
The Panigale V4 R comes with several MotoGP-derived chassis and aerodynamic solutions that are introduced on a road-legal bike.Image: Ducati
One of the major mechanical updates in the Panigale V4 R is the Ducati Racing Gearbox. It positions neutral below first gear to prevent accidental engagement during aggressive corner entry.Image: Ducati
The Panigale V4 R comes with a 6.9-inch full-TFT instrument cluster having an 8:3 aspect ratio and a dedicated grip meter interface.Image: Ducati
It further comes with cornering ABS, Race Brake Control, slide control, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, quickshifter, engine brake control, and others.Image: Ducati
The price of the Ducati Panigale V4 R is ₹84.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single Ducati Red paint shade.Image: Ducati
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 2 January 2026 at 18:12 IST