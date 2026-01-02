Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

1/8 | |

Ducati India has launched its most race-focused production motorcycle, the Panigale V4 R, for the Indian market.

Image: Ducati

The Ducati Panigale V4 R has a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine, making 218 bhp at 15,500rpm and is capable of revving up to 16,500 rpm in sixth gear.

Image: Ducati

For more power, the optional racing exhaust can increase the power output to 235bhp, and it can further rise to 239 bhp with Ducati Corse Performance Oil.

Image: Ducati

The Panigale V4 R comes with several MotoGP-derived chassis and aerodynamic solutions that are introduced on a road-legal bike.

Image: Ducati

One of the major mechanical updates in the Panigale V4 R is the Ducati Racing Gearbox. It positions neutral below first gear to prevent accidental engagement during aggressive corner entry.

Image: Ducati

The Panigale V4 R comes with a 6.9-inch full-TFT instrument cluster having an 8:3 aspect ratio and a dedicated grip meter interface.

Image: Ducati

It further comes with cornering ABS, Race Brake Control, slide control, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, quickshifter, engine brake control, and others.

Image: Ducati

The price of the Ducati Panigale V4 R is ₹84.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single Ducati Red paint shade.

Image: Ducati