Updated 2 January 2026 at 18:12 IST

Ducati Panigale V4 R Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Ducati India has launched the Panigale V4 R, a race-spec machine, with high performance, and has a top speed of 330 km/h. It is offered in a single-paint shade and has an aggressive design with some mechanical updates. Here’s everything you need to know:

Vatsal Agrawal
Description of the pic

Ducati India has launched its most race-focused production motorcycle, the Panigale V4 R, for the Indian market. 

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The Ducati Panigale V4 R has a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine, making 218 bhp at 15,500rpm and is capable of revving up to 16,500 rpm in sixth gear. 

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

For more power, the optional racing exhaust can increase the power output to 235bhp, and it can further rise to 239 bhp with Ducati Corse Performance Oil.

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The Panigale V4 R comes with several MotoGP-derived chassis and aerodynamic solutions that are introduced on a road-legal bike.

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

One of the major mechanical updates in the Panigale V4 R is the  Ducati Racing Gearbox. It positions neutral below first gear to prevent accidental engagement during aggressive corner entry.

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The Panigale V4 R comes with a 6.9-inch full-TFT instrument cluster having an 8:3 aspect ratio and a dedicated grip meter interface.

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

It further comes with cornering ABS, Race Brake Control, slide control, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, quickshifter, engine brake control, and others. 

Image: Ducati

Description of the pic

The price of the Ducati Panigale V4 R is ₹84.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single Ducati Red paint shade. 

Image: Ducati

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 2 January 2026 at 18:12 IST