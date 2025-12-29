Republic World
Ducati XDiavel V4 Launched in India - Check Key Highlights

Updated 29 December 2025 at 20:01 IST

Ducati has launched the XDiavel V4 2026 in the Indian market. It is a modern cruiser with a relaxed riding position, having a V4 petrol engine, and Ducati has reduced the weight of the bike. The XDiavel V4 is offered in two paint shades, and Ducati says the pillion seat now offers more comfort. Here are its quick highlights:

Vatsal Agrawal
The design of the Ducati XDiavel V4 remains unchanged. It has a laid-back design, a relaxed and wide seat, pulled-back handlebars, and the footpegs are forward-set.

Image: Ducati

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is offered in two colour options. These are: Burning Red and Black Lava.

Image: Ducati

Ducati has reduced the weight of the XDiavel V4 by 6 kg, and for better handling, Ducati offers adjustable front forks and a cantilever shock absorber at the rear.
 

Image: Ducati

The Ducati XDiavel V4 has 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema callipers for a better braking experience. 
 

Image: Ducati

The feature list comprises a 6.9-inch TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, 3 power modes, 4 riding modes, and others.

Image: Ducati

For safety, the Ducati XDiavel V4 has a six-axis IMU, offering cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, and more.  

Image: Ducati

The Ducati XDiavel V4 has a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, making 168 bhp and 126 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Image: Ducati

The price of the Ducati XDiavel V4 starts at ₹30.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Burning Red paint shade and ₹31.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Black Lava paint shade. 

Image: Ducati

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 29 December 2025 at 20:01 IST