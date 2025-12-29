Ducati XDiavel V4 Launched in India - Check Key Highlights

1/8 | |

The design of the Ducati XDiavel V4 remains unchanged. It has a laid-back design, a relaxed and wide seat, pulled-back handlebars, and the footpegs are forward-set.

Image: Ducati

2/8 | |

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is offered in two colour options. These are: Burning Red and Black Lava.

Image: Ducati

Advertisement

3/8 | |

Ducati has reduced the weight of the XDiavel V4 by 6 kg, and for better handling, Ducati offers adjustable front forks and a cantilever shock absorber at the rear.



Image: Ducati

4/8 | |

The Ducati XDiavel V4 has 330 mm discs and Brembo Stylema callipers for a better braking experience.



Image: Ducati

Advertisement

5/8 | |

The feature list comprises a 6.9-inch TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, 3 power modes, 4 riding modes, and others.

Image: Ducati

6/8 | |

For safety, the Ducati XDiavel V4 has a six-axis IMU, offering cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control, and more.

Image: Ducati

7/8 | |

The Ducati XDiavel V4 has a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, making 168 bhp and 126 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Image: Ducati

8/8 | |

The price of the Ducati XDiavel V4 starts at ₹30.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Burning Red paint shade and ₹31.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Black Lava paint shade.

Image: Ducati