Top 10 Sedans with Highest Sales in October 2025

Updated 18 November 2025 at 17:27 IST

While the compact SUVs have overshadowed the sedans, the sedan segment in India has maintained a significant presence in India's passenger vehicle landscape. Several models achieved great sales numbers in October 2025. The top position was secured by Maruti Suzuki Dzire, followed by Tata Tigor and other sedans. Here’s a list of the top 10 sedans that recorded the highest sales in October 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 20,791 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 64% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Hyundai Aura recorded total sales of 5,815 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Honda Amaze recorded total sales of 3,630 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 52% on a YoY basis.

Image: Image: Honda

Volkswagen Virtus recorded total sales of 2,453 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Volkswagen India

Skoda Slavia recorded total sales of 1,648 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis.

Image: Skoda

Tata Tigor recorded total sales of 1,196 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 29% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Hyundai Verna recorded total sales of 824 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 35% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Honda City recorded total sales of 578 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 42% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda

Toyota Camry recorded total sales of 276 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 57% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz recorded total sales of 0 units in October 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Published On: 18 November 2025 at 17:27 IST