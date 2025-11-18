Top 10 Sedans with Highest Sales in October 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 20,791 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 64% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Hyundai Aura recorded total sales of 5,815 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 21% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Honda Amaze recorded total sales of 3,630 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 52% on a YoY basis.

Image: Image: Honda

Volkswagen Virtus recorded total sales of 2,453 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 4% on a YoY basis.

Image: Volkswagen India

Skoda Slavia recorded total sales of 1,648 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis.

Image: Skoda

Tata Tigor recorded total sales of 1,196 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 29% on a YoY basis.

Image: Tata

Hyundai Verna recorded total sales of 824 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 35% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Honda City recorded total sales of 578 units in October 2025, and saw a decline of 42% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda

Toyota Camry recorded total sales of 276 units in October 2025, and saw a growth of 57% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz recorded total sales of 0 units in October 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki