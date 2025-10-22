Updated 22 October 2025 at 15:58 IST
Here’s a Look at Vintage Car Graveyard in Germany - Pics
Michael Froehlich bought 50 vintage cars in 2000 to celebrate his 50th birthday, and all were manufactured in the year he was born. The vintage car collection comprised a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Jaguar XK120, and a Porsche 356, and if the cars were restored, they would be worth a million. He removed oil and pollutants, created a classic car graveyard and parked them in a private forest near his home in western Germany.
1/8: Michael Froehlich, the owner of the vintage car collection, poses with a vintage Jaguar XK120 car at his private car sculpture park within a forest in Germany. / Image: AP
2/8: There is a vintage Cadillac, which is covered by autumn leaves, inside his private car sculpture park within a forest in Germany. / Image: AP
3/8: There is a painting decorating an Australian Holden vintage car, which is sitting inside his private vintage car park within a forest in Germany. / Image: AP
4/8: Inside a vintage Rolls-Royce car, there are Dolls of Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Charles, sitting inside at his private vintage car park in Germany. / Image: AP
5/8: There is a vintage BMW car that is partially buried in autumn leaves, sitting inside his private vintage car collection in Germany. / Image: AP
6/8: The collection includes a Jaguar XK120, a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost and a Porsche 356, and others. / Image: AP
7/8: There is a vintage Ford model that is buried in leaves in his private vintage auto collection in Germany. / Image: AP
8/8: The vintage cars remain parked and are covered in autumn’s crisp leaves, winter’s heavy snow and 25 years of rust. / Image: AP
