Here’s a Look at Vintage Car Graveyard in Germany - Pics

1/8: Michael Froehlich, the owner of the vintage car collection, poses with a vintage Jaguar XK120 car at his private car sculpture park within a forest in Germany. / Image: AP

2/8: There is a vintage Cadillac, which is covered by autumn leaves, inside his private car sculpture park within a forest in Germany. / Image: AP

3/8: There is a painting decorating an Australian Holden vintage car, which is sitting inside his private vintage car park within a forest in Germany. / Image: AP

4/8: Inside a vintage Rolls-Royce car, there are Dolls of Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Charles, sitting inside at his private vintage car park in Germany. / Image: AP

5/8: There is a vintage BMW car that is partially buried in autumn leaves, sitting inside his private vintage car collection in Germany. / Image: AP

6/8: The collection includes a Jaguar XK120, a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost and a Porsche 356, and others. / Image: AP

7/8: There is a vintage Ford model that is buried in leaves in his private vintage auto collection in Germany. / Image: AP

8/8: The vintage cars remain parked and are covered in autumn’s crisp leaves, winter’s heavy snow and 25 years of rust. / Image: AP