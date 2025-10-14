Top 10 SUVs with Highest Sales in September 2025

1/10:

Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,861 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Hyundai

2/10:

Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 18,372 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Mahindra

3/10:

Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 9,764 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Mahindra

4/10:

Toyota Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,608 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 41% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Toyota

5/10:

Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 5,816 units in September 2025 and saw a decline of 16% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Kia India

6/10:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 5,698 units in September 2025 and saw a decline of 45% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/10:

Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 4,261 units in September 2025.

/ Image: Maruti Suzuki

8/10:

Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 4,181 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 161% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Tata Motors

9/10:

Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,199 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Honda Cars

10/10:

Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,000 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 22% on a YoY basis.

/ Image: Tata