Updated 14 October 2025 at 18:01 IST
Top 10 SUVs with Highest Sales in September 2025
The SUV segment has been in high demand among buyers in India. In September 2025, the Hyundai Creta was in the first spot, followed by the Mahindra Scorpio, XUV 700, and other SUVs.
Hyundai Creta recorded total sales of 18,861 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis./ Image: Hyundai
Mahindra Scorpio recorded total sales of 18,372 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis./ Image: Mahindra
Mahindra XUV 700 recorded total sales of 9,764 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 1% on a YoY basis./ Image: Mahindra
Toyota Hyryder recorded total sales of 7,608 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 41% on a YoY basis./ Image: Toyota
Kia Seltos recorded total sales of 5,816 units in September 2025 and saw a decline of 16% on a YoY basis./ Image: Kia India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded total sales of 5,698 units in September 2025 and saw a decline of 45% on a YoY basis./ Image: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Victoris recorded total sales of 4,261 units in September 2025./ Image: Maruti Suzuki
Tata Harrier recorded total sales of 4,181 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 161% on a YoY basis./ Image: Tata Motors
Honda Elevate recorded total sales of 2,199 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 12% on a YoY basis./ Image: Honda Cars
Tata Safari recorded total sales of 2,000 units in September 2025 and saw a growth of 22% on a YoY basis./ Image: Tata
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
