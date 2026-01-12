Hyundai Staria Electric Unveiled Globally - Check Key Highlights

1/8 | |

Hyundai has unveiled its Staria MPV in an all-electric version at the Brussels Motor Show and is the first EV MPV in the brand’s lineup.



Image: Hyundai

2/8 | |

The dashboard comes with 12.3-inch dual-screens for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system, and there are multiple physical buttons, which enhance the overall practicality.

Image: Hyundai

3/8 | |

At launch, Hyundai will offer the Staria EV MPV in two seating configurations: a Luxury variant with seven seats and a Wagon version with nine seats.

Image: Hyundai

4/8 | |

The Staria Electric has a flat floor layout and a high roofline to increase the headroom and ease of movement between rows.

Image: Hyundai

5/8 | |

Hyundai says with DC fast charging, it can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes, and an 11kW AC charger is also offered.

Image: Hyundai

6/8 | |

The Staria Electric will come with an 84kWh battery pack, with a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 400km. It will be paired with an electric motor at the front axle, making 215bhp and 350Nm.

Image: Hyundai

7/8 | |

The headlamps and the taillamps in the Staria EV MPV have a square pattern, which gives it a futuristic design appearance.

Image: Hyundai

8/8 | |

The Hyundai Staria Electric will be first available in the European and Korean markets in the first half of 2026; however, the Indian launch is yet under wraps.

Image: Hyundai