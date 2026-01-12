Updated 12 January 2026 at 20:33 IST
Hyundai Staria Electric Unveiled Globally - Check Key Highlights
Hyundai Motors has unveiled its first EV MPV, the Staria Electric, at the Brussels Motor Show. It will be offered in a single battery pack and with two variants. It will first be available in Korean and European markets, however, the Staria Electric’s India launch is still under wraps. Here’s everything you need to know:
Hyundai has unveiled its Staria MPV in an all-electric version at the Brussels Motor Show and is the first EV MPV in the brand’s lineup.
The dashboard comes with 12.3-inch dual-screens for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system, and there are multiple physical buttons, which enhance the overall practicality.Image: Hyundai
At launch, Hyundai will offer the Staria EV MPV in two seating configurations: a Luxury variant with seven seats and a Wagon version with nine seats.Image: Hyundai
The Staria Electric has a flat floor layout and a high roofline to increase the headroom and ease of movement between rows.Image: Hyundai
Hyundai says with DC fast charging, it can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes, and an 11kW AC charger is also offered.Image: Hyundai
The Staria Electric will come with an 84kWh battery pack, with a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 400km. It will be paired with an electric motor at the front axle, making 215bhp and 350Nm.Image: Hyundai
The headlamps and the taillamps in the Staria EV MPV have a square pattern, which gives it a futuristic design appearance.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Staria Electric will be first available in the European and Korean markets in the first half of 2026; however, the Indian launch is yet under wraps.Image: Hyundai
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 20:33 IST