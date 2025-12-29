Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Review: Is It A Sensible Buy for ₹75 Lakh?

1/11 | |

The Jeep Wrangler has a muscular stance. The LED projector headlamps have a good throw and have a good approach angle while going off-roading.

The Jeep Wrangler’s all four doors, and the roof can be completely removed. The 17-inch wheels look good on it, and you require an additional footstep to climb inside.

The rear has a split setup opening for the boot, and the spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate. The plastic bumpers are strong enough, and you can stand on them easily.

The Wrangler comes with flared wheel arches, and the suspension is well-calibrated. It glides over bad roads very easily, but the vertical movement is present and has ample body roll.

It continues to offer an analogue instrument cluster, and the digital display shows multiple info about off-road, mileage, and others. The Wrangler returns a single-digit mileage in the city.

The boot space in the Wrangler is big enough, and you can easily store large suitcases for your weekend travel. However, the loading lip is slightly higher, so stuffing in can be an issue.

The rear-seat space in the Jeep Wrangler is decent enough. There is ample shoulder room, and the floor is flat, but the legroom and kneeroom could have been improved.

It gets a dedicated gearknob to engage 4-high, master neutral, and 4-low. The Wrangler has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine making 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The dashboard of the Wrangler has multiple physical controls for various functions, and the steering wheel has a decent feel and feedback.

The 12.3-inch infotainment screen has wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and has features like a 360-degree parking camera, which has good camera quality.

The price of the Jeep Wrangler starts at ₹74.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Unlimited variant. It is an underrated off-roader, with good road presence, but single-digit mileage in daily driving.

