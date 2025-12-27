Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX 2026 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

1/8 | |

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with a new black and gold colour scheme, and it replaces the black green paint shade.

The Ninja 1100SX 2026 continues with a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, which has a high-revving nature and is now E20 compliant. This engine makes 136 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

The Ninja 1100SX comes with four riding modes, which adjust various parameters such as power delivery, traction control, and throttle response.

It further comes with a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, having a different layout with different modes, and has features like cruise control as well.

The Ninja 1100SX 2026 has a six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), which supports cornering ABS and traction control, as well as a bidirectional quickshifter.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX has an aluminium frame combined with fully adjustable Showa suspension at both the front and rear.

Talking about brakes, the Ninja 1100 SX has Tokico (Kawasaki-branded) callipers, and comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX 2026 is ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single variant and colour option.

