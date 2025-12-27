Updated 27 December 2025 at 20:03 IST
Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX 2026 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More
Japanese sportsbike manufacturer, Kawasaki India, has launched the 2026 Ninja 1100 SX for the Indian market. The new model remains unchanged mechanically but gets a new colour scheme. The Ninja 1100 SX uses an aluminium frame and has decent features on offer. Here are its key highlights:
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with a new black and gold colour scheme, and it replaces the black green paint shade.Image: Kawasaki
The Ninja 1100SX 2026 continues with a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, which has a high-revving nature and is now E20 compliant. This engine makes 136 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.Image: Kawasaki
The Ninja 1100SX comes with four riding modes, which adjust various parameters such as power delivery, traction control, and throttle response.Image: Kawasaki
It further comes with a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, having a different layout with different modes, and has features like cruise control as well.Image: Kawasaki
The Ninja 1100SX 2026 has a six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), which supports cornering ABS and traction control, as well as a bidirectional quickshifter.Image: Kawasaki
The Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SX has an aluminium frame combined with fully adjustable Showa suspension at both the front and rear.Image: Kawasaki
Talking about brakes, the Ninja 1100 SX has Tokico (Kawasaki-branded) callipers, and comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.Image: Kawasaki
The price of the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX 2026 is ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single variant and colour option.Image: Kawasaki
