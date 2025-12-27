Updated 27 December 2025 at 17:20 IST
Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 Launched in India - Key Highlights
Kawasaki India has launched the Versys 650 2026 for the Indian market in a single paint shade, which becomes E20 compatible, and continues with the same design and features. However, Kawasaki has increased the price of the Versys 650 in the new model. Here are its quick highlights:
The Kawasaki Versys 650 was first launched in 2015 in India, and it came as a CKD unit. It is an adventure-tourer motorcycle, having a comfortable posture for long rides, and a powerful engine.Image: Kawasaki
In 2026 model, the Japanese bike manufacturer has increased the price of the bike, and the 650cc engine is now E20 compliant.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 has a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument cluster along with smartphone connectivity, traction control, four-way adjustable windscreen, and ABS for more safety.Image: Kawasaki
The Versys 650 2026 is equipped with a 650cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is now E20 compliant. This engine makes 66bhp and 62 Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.Image: Kawasaki
The Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 comes in a single paint shade, which is the Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Spark Black, having green coloured subtle graphics.Image: Kawasaki
The Versys 650 2026 continues to run on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. The front gets a twin 300mm disc brake setup, and there is a single 250mm disc at the rear.Image: Kawasaki
The front of the Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 has a full LED headlamp and LED indicators with a hazard lamp function. The front has a sharp design, giving it an aggressive look.Image: Kawasaki
The price of the Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 starts at ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom), which is an increase of ₹15,000 compared to the previous model.Image: Kawasaki
Vatsal Agrawal
27 December 2025 at 17:20 IST