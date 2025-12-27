Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 Launched in India - Key Highlights

1/8 | |

The Kawasaki Versys 650 was first launched in 2015 in India, and it came as a CKD unit. It is an adventure-tourer motorcycle, having a comfortable posture for long rides, and a powerful engine.

Image: Kawasaki

2/8 | |

In 2026 model, the Japanese bike manufacturer has increased the price of the bike, and the 650cc engine is now E20 compliant.



Image: Kawasaki

3/8 | |

The Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 has a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument cluster along with smartphone connectivity, traction control, four-way adjustable windscreen, and ABS for more safety.

Image: Kawasaki

4/8 | |

The Versys 650 2026 is equipped with a 650cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is now E20 compliant. This engine makes 66bhp and 62 Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Image: Kawasaki

5/8 | |

The Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 comes in a single paint shade, which is the Metallic Graphite Grey/Metallic Spark Black, having green coloured subtle graphics.

Image: Kawasaki

6/8 | |

The Versys 650 2026 continues to run on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. The front gets a twin 300mm disc brake setup, and there is a single 250mm disc at the rear.

Image: Kawasaki

7/8 | |

The front of the Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 has a full LED headlamp and LED indicators with a hazard lamp function. The front has a sharp design, giving it an aggressive look.

Image: Kawasaki

8/8 | |

The price of the Kawasaki Versys 650 2026 starts at ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom), which is an increase of ₹15,000 compared to the previous model.

Image: Kawasaki