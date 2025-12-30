Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
kawasaki vulcan s 2026

Updated 30 December 2025 at 18:35 IST

Kawasaki Vulcan S 2026 Launched in India - What’s New?

Kawasaki India has launched the Vulcan S 2026 for the Indian market, wherein it retains the same design and mechanicals, but it is now E20-compliant and has seen a slight drop in performance. Moreover, Kawasaki has increased the price as well.

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Kawasaki India has launched the Vulcan S 2026 for the Indian market, with an unchanged design, and has hiked the price of the cruiser motorcycle. 

Image: Kawasaki

camera icon
2/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Vulcan S 2026 has a 650cc engine, which is now E20 compliant. However, the engine performance is slightly reduced.  

Image: Kawasaki

Advertisement
camera icon
3/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Vulcan S 2026 has a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which makes 60.1bhp and 61 Nm of torque, having a performance drop of 1.4Nm.

Image: Kawasaki

camera icon
4/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Talking about features, it gets adjustable clutch and brake levers, along with 3-position adjustment for the footpegs, which allow riders to adjust foot position to suit size and preference. 

Image: Kawasaki

Advertisement
camera icon
5/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit, having an analogue tachometer and a digital speedometer. It shows plenty of information. 

Image: Kawasaki

camera icon
6/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

It gets a sculpted seat design, with thick padding, which Kawasaki says helps in more comfort on long rides. 
 

Image: Kawasaki

camera icon
7/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The front tyres of the Kawasaki Vulcan S 2026 get a 300mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear.

Image: Kawasaki

camera icon
8/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The price of the Vulcan S 2026 has been increased by ₹54,000, and now it starts at ₹8.13 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Image: Kawasaki

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 30 December 2025 at 18:35 IST