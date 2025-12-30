Updated 30 December 2025 at 18:35 IST
Kawasaki Vulcan S 2026 Launched in India - What’s New?
Kawasaki India has launched the Vulcan S 2026 for the Indian market, wherein it retains the same design and mechanicals, but it is now E20-compliant and has seen a slight drop in performance. Moreover, Kawasaki has increased the price as well.
Kawasaki India has launched the Vulcan S 2026 for the Indian market, with an unchanged design, and has hiked the price of the cruiser motorcycle.Image: Kawasaki
The Vulcan S 2026 has a 650cc engine, which is now E20 compliant. However, the engine performance is slightly reduced.Image: Kawasaki
The Vulcan S 2026 has a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which makes 60.1bhp and 61 Nm of torque, having a performance drop of 1.4Nm.Image: Kawasaki
Talking about features, it gets adjustable clutch and brake levers, along with 3-position adjustment for the footpegs, which allow riders to adjust foot position to suit size and preference.Image: Kawasaki
The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit, having an analogue tachometer and a digital speedometer. It shows plenty of information.Image: Kawasaki
It gets a sculpted seat design, with thick padding, which Kawasaki says helps in more comfort on long rides.
The front tyres of the Kawasaki Vulcan S 2026 get a 300mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear.Image: Kawasaki
The price of the Vulcan S 2026 has been increased by ₹54,000, and now it starts at ₹8.13 lakh (ex-showroom).Image: Kawasaki
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 18:35 IST