Kia Seltos 2026 Drive Report: Is It a Good Family SUV?
Kia India recently unveiled its second generation of the Seltos for the Indian market. The automaker has updated the exterior and the interior and it remains unchanged mechanically. Moreover, now it is more safe and feature-rich, and comes with multiple colour options. Here are its key highlights:
The Kia Seltos gets a new front profile, having LED headlamps with a striking design that gets neatly integrated in the grille.Image: Republic
The length and the wheelbase of the Seltos have increased, resulting in better cabin space for the rear seats. To improve aerodynamics, it comes with flush-door handles.Image: Republic
We drove the 1.5L diesel engine with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The drive and the NVH have improved; however, the fuel efficiency has dropped in the new model.Image: Republic
The GTX variant runs on 18-inch alloy wheels, which look sporty on this new model. Kia has tweaked the suspension as well, and the ride quality has become more comfortable.Image: Republic
Since the wheelbase and the length have increased, the boot space has surged by 14L. However, stuffing luggage can be a bit of a task as the loading lip has become a bit higher.Image: Republic
For the rear-seat passengers, there are USB Type-C charging ports in the seats for both passengers, and the rear AC vents keep you cool. Moreover, there is some storage space to keep your phone.Image: Republic
The design of the new 2026 Kia Seltos looks fresh. It has a 30-inch screen, along with physical controls, and it is inspired by its sibling, Syros.Image: Republic
The Seltos comes with a 360-degree parking camera, and the camera quality has improved from the previous generation. However, it is loaded with multiple safety features as well.Image: Republic
The rear seat space in the Seltos 2026 has improved, and there is an ample amount of knee room legroom on offer, and three people can easily sit inside.Image: Republic
The new Seltos is a step-up from the previous one, and looks more aggressive and has more space on offer for your family. The prices will be revealed on January 2, 2026.Image: Republic
