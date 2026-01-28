KTM 390 Adventure R Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

1/8 | |

The 390 Adventure R has a 43 mm inverted telescopic front fork and a fully adjustable monoshock, which offers 230 mm of travel.

Image: KTM

The 390 Adventure R has a tube-type Mita knobby tyres, and it comes equipped with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheel.

Image: KTM

The 390 Adventure R is 2,238 mm long, 821 mm wide and has a 1,490 mm height. It has a wheelbase of 1,479 mm. Moreover, it comes with a 272 mm ground clearance and an 880 mm seat height.

Image: KTM

The 390 Adventure R is offered with a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity and a USB Type-C charging port, which comes fitted as standard.

Image: KTM

The 390 Adventure R has an electronic throttle body and is paired with a six-speed gearbox, along with a wet and multiplate slipper and assist clutch.

Image: KTM

The headlamps of the 390 Adventure R have a similar design to the other Adventure models in the lineup. It is a LED unit and is expected to have a good throw at night.

Image: KTM

The KTM 390 Adventure R comes with a 398.63 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine making 45 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM.

Image: KTM

KTM India has launched the global-spec 390 Adventure R for the Indian market, priced ₹20,000 less than the standard models.

Image: KTM