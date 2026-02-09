Updated 9 February 2026 at 15:00 IST
Looking to Buy Hyundai Car in February 2026? Check Out Discounts
Discount on Hyundai Cars in February 2026: If you are planning to buy a new Hyundai car (Creta, Exter, Verna, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and others) in February 2026, you can save up to ₹75,000 in this month. Here’s how much you can save on your favourite car:
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level car in the brand’s lineup and has a petrol and a CNG engine. It has a discount of up to ₹48,000 in February 2026.
The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, and has similar features as the Grand i10 Nios. It has a discount of up to ₹15,000 in February 2026.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback and has a CVT gearbox in its segment. It has a discount of up to ₹48,000 in February 2026.
The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV and comes with a 1.2L petrol and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹33,000 in February 2026.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Venue facelift was recently launched in India. You can get a discount of up to ₹5,000 in February 2026.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Verna is expected to get an update in 2026, and the current one comes with two engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹73,000 in February 2026.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Creta is a popular choice in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹20,000 in February 2026.
The Hyundai Creta Electric is an underrated choice in the EV SUV segment and comes with two battery packs. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in February 2026.Image: Hyundai
The Hyundai Alcazar is a mid-size SUV offered with a 6 and 7-seater configuration and has 2 engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in February 2026.Image: Republic
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
