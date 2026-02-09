Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Looking to Buy Hyundai Car in February 2026? Check Out Discounts

Updated 9 February 2026 at 15:00 IST

Looking to Buy Hyundai Car in February 2026? Check Out Discounts

Discount on Hyundai Cars in February 2026: If you are planning to buy a new Hyundai car (Creta, Exter, Verna, Grand i10 Nios, Aura and others) in February 2026, you can save up to ₹75,000 in this month. Here’s how much you can save on your favourite car:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level car in the brand’s lineup and has a petrol and a CNG engine. It has a discount of up to ₹48,000 in February 2026.
 

Image: Hyundai India

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, and has similar features as the Grand i10 Nios. It has a discount of up to ₹15,000 in February 2026.

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback and has a CVT gearbox in its segment. It has a discount of up to ₹48,000 in February 2026. 
 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV and comes with a 1.2L petrol and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹33,000 in February 2026. 

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Venue facelift was recently launched in India. You can get a discount of up to ₹5,000 in February 2026. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Verna is expected to get an update in 2026, and the current one comes with two engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹73,000 in February 2026. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Creta is a popular choice in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹20,000 in February 2026.  
 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Creta Electric is an underrated choice in the EV SUV segment and comes with two battery packs. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in February 2026. 

Image: Hyundai

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Hyundai Alcazar is a mid-size SUV offered with a 6 and 7-seater configuration and has 2 engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in February 2026. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
 

Image: Hyundai

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 9 February 2026 at 15:00 IST