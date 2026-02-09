Looking to Buy Hyundai Car in February 2026? Check Out Discounts

1/10 | |

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an entry-level car in the brand’s lineup and has a petrol and a CNG engine. It has a discount of up to ₹48,000 in February 2026.



Image: Hyundai India

The Hyundai Aura is a popular sub-4m compact sedan, and has similar features as the Grand i10 Nios. It has a discount of up to ₹15,000 in February 2026.

Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai i20 is a premium hatchback and has a CVT gearbox in its segment. It has a discount of up to ₹48,000 in February 2026.



Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Exter is a micro-SUV and comes with a 1.2L petrol and CNG options. It has a discount of up to ₹33,000 in February 2026.

Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Venue facelift was recently launched in India. You can get a discount of up to ₹5,000 in February 2026.

Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Verna is expected to get an update in 2026, and the current one comes with two engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹73,000 in February 2026.

Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Creta is a popular choice in the segment. It has a discount of up to ₹20,000 in February 2026.



Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Creta Electric is an underrated choice in the EV SUV segment and comes with two battery packs. It has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in February 2026.

Image: Hyundai

The Hyundai Alcazar is a mid-size SUV offered with a 6 and 7-seater configuration and has 2 engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in February 2026.

Image: Republic

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.



Image: Hyundai