Looking to Buy Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car in January 2026? Here’s How Much You Can Save

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular choice among new car buyers and has decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹30,000 in January 2026.

The Jimny has a boxy design with good 4x4 capabilities, and it has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in January 2026.



The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium six-seater MPV, and an feels a bit dated in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in January 2026.

The Invicto is a premium MPV having a strong hybrid engine and decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹1.3 lakh in January 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular compact SUV, having three powertrains along with an AWD setup. It has a discount of up to ₹1.25 lakh in January 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is an underrated D-segment sedan, and it has a discount of up to ₹40,000 in January 2026.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular premium hatchback with reliable petrol engines, and it has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in January 2026.

The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV and feels a bit dated in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in January 2026.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

