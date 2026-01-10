Updated 10 January 2026 at 17:25 IST
Looking to Buy Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car in January 2026? Here’s How Much You Can Save
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars in January 2026: If you are exploring getting a new car under the Maruti Suzuki Nexa portfolio, which includes Grand Vitara, Ignis, Baleno, and others in January 2026, you can save up to ₹1.3 lakh in this month. Here’s how much you can save on your new car:
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a popular choice among new car buyers and has decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹30,000 in January 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Jimny has a boxy design with good 4x4 capabilities, and it has a discount of up to ₹25,000 in January 2026.
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a premium six-seater MPV, and an feels a bit dated in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in January 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Invicto is a premium MPV having a strong hybrid engine and decent features. It has a discount of up to ₹1.3 lakh in January 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular compact SUV, having three powertrains along with an AWD setup. It has a discount of up to ₹1.25 lakh in January 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is an underrated D-segment sedan, and it has a discount of up to ₹40,000 in January 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular premium hatchback with reliable petrol engines, and it has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in January 2026.Image: Republic
The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV and feels a bit dated in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹45,000 in January 2026.Image: Maruti Suzuki
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Maruti Suzuki
