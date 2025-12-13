Looking to Buy New Tata Car in December 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

1/9 | |

The Tiago is a budget hatchback and has decent features. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹65,000.

Image: Tata

Tata Tigor is a budget sedan and feels a bit dated in 2025. It has a discount of up to ₹65,000 in December 2025.

Image: Tata

Tata Punch is a popular budget micro-SUV and is expected to get a facelift in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹80,000 in December 2025.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Tata Altroz is another underrated premium hatchback and has three engine options and multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹1.98 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Tata Curvv is an underrated option in the market and has a similar feature list to the Nexon. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹58,000.

Image: Republic

Tata Nexon is a popular choice among buyers and it has decent features. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹58,000.

Image: Tata nexon

Tata Harrier is an underrated mid-size SUV and is equipped with multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹1.90 lakh in December 2025.

Image: Tata Motors

Tata Safari is a famous mid-size SUV, and soon it will get a new petrol engine. In December 2025, Tata is offering a discount of up to ₹1.90 lakh.

Image: Tata

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Tata Motors