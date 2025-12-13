Republic World
Looking to Buy New Tata Car in December 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save

Updated 13 December 2025 at 19:34 IST

If you are exploring getting a new Tata car (Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Altroz and others) in December 2025, the Indian automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹2 lakh in December 2025. Here’s how much you can save on your new car:

Vatsal Agrawal
Description of the pic

The Tiago is a budget hatchback and has decent features. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹65,000. 

Image: Tata

Description of the pic

Tata Tigor is a budget sedan and feels a bit dated in 2025. It has a discount of up to ₹65,000 in December 2025.

Image: Tata

Description of the pic

Tata Punch is a popular budget micro-SUV and is expected to get a facelift in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹80,000 in December 2025. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Description of the pic

Tata Altroz is another underrated premium hatchback and has three engine options and multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹1.98 lakh in December 2025.   

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Description of the pic

Tata Curvv is an underrated option in the market and has a similar feature list to the Nexon. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹58,000. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

Tata Nexon is a popular choice among buyers and it has decent features. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹58,000. 

Image: Tata nexon

Description of the pic

Tata Harrier is an underrated mid-size SUV and is equipped with multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹1.90 lakh in December 2025.  

Image: Tata Motors

Description of the pic

Tata Safari is a famous mid-size SUV, and soon it will get a new petrol engine. In December 2025, Tata is offering a discount of up to ₹1.90 lakh. 

Image: Tata

Description of the pic

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Tata Motors

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 13 December 2025 at 19:34 IST