Updated 13 December 2025 at 19:34 IST
Looking to Buy New Tata Car in December 2025? Here’s How Much You Can Save
If you are exploring getting a new Tata car (Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Altroz and others) in December 2025, the Indian automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹2 lakh in December 2025. Here’s how much you can save on your new car:
The Tiago is a budget hatchback and has decent features. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹65,000.Image: Tata
Tata Tigor is a budget sedan and feels a bit dated in 2025. It has a discount of up to ₹65,000 in December 2025.Image: Tata
Tata Punch is a popular budget micro-SUV and is expected to get a facelift in 2026. It has a discount of up to ₹80,000 in December 2025.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Tata Altroz is another underrated premium hatchback and has three engine options and multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹1.98 lakh in December 2025.Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)
Tata Curvv is an underrated option in the market and has a similar feature list to the Nexon. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹58,000.Image: Republic
Tata Nexon is a popular choice among buyers and it has decent features. In December 2025, it has a discount of up to ₹58,000.Image: Tata nexon
Tata Harrier is an underrated mid-size SUV and is equipped with multiple features. It has a discount of up to ₹1.90 lakh in December 2025.Image: Tata Motors
Tata Safari is a famous mid-size SUV, and soon it will get a new petrol engine. In December 2025, Tata is offering a discount of up to ₹1.90 lakh.Image: Tata
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Tata Motors
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 19:34 IST