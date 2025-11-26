Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched in India - Check Out Photos

1/9 | |

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition exterior gets an overhaul compared to the regular BE 6.

Image: Mahindra

2/9 | |

You can choose the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition from four colour options. These are: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/9 | |

It runs on 20-inch alloy wheels, and the disc brake callipers are finished in Firestorm Orange shade.

Image: Mahindra

4/9 | |

The front gets sleek LED DRL and a new circular-shaped LED projector headlamp. The rear gets a lip and a roof spoiler.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

5/9 | |

The rear seats of the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition get subtle orange stitching, a panoramic glassroof, and the features remain unchanged.

Image: Mahindra

6/9 | |

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition continues to come with the 79kWh battery pack, which has a real-world range of 450-500km.

Image: Mahindra

7/9 | |

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition has multiple accents finished in Firestorm Orange shade. Since it is a special Formula E Edition, it gets an ‘FIA X Formula E’ plaque on the console.

Image: Mahindra

8/9 | |

Mahindra offers the BE 6 Formula E Edition in two variants, and the bookings will commence from January 14, 2026, and the deliveries will begin from February 14, 2026.

Image: Mahindra

9/9 | |

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition starts at ₹23.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the FE2 variant, and the price of the FE3 variant is ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Mahindra