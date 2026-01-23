Updated 23 January 2026 at 19:22 IST
Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched in India - What’s New?
Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has launched a new special edition of its off-roading SUV, the Thar Roxx Star Edition, for the Indian market. It gets cosmetic changes on the exteriors and interiors, and has multiple features. It is offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Here’s everything you need to know:
- 1 min read
Mahindra has launched a new special edition of its Thar Roxx, the Star Edition, for the Indian market. It comes with a new paint shade and cosmetic interior updates, with multiple features.Image: Mahindra
The front gets piano finish on the grille and continues with circular LED headlamps and foglamps. The contrast finish on the grille gives it a bold design.Image: Mahindra
The Thar Roxx Star Edition is offered in four paint shades. These are: Citrine Yellow, Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.Image: Mahindra
On the inside, the Star Edition gets new all-black leatherette seats with Suede accents and a feature-rich cabin.Image: Mahindra
It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and is finished in piano-black paint shade, giving it a premium appearance.Image: Mahindra
It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and other features. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, terrain modes, and others.Image: Mahindra
The Thar Roxx Star Edition is offered with the 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.Image: Mahindra
The price of it starts at ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual variant and is only available with a 4x2 setup.Image: Mahindra
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 23 January 2026 at 19:22 IST