Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched in India - What’s New?

1/8 | |

Mahindra has launched a new special edition of its Thar Roxx, the Star Edition, for the Indian market. It comes with a new paint shade and cosmetic interior updates, with multiple features.

Image: Mahindra

2/8 | |

The front gets piano finish on the grille and continues with circular LED headlamps and foglamps. The contrast finish on the grille gives it a bold design.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/8 | |

The Thar Roxx Star Edition is offered in four paint shades. These are: Citrine Yellow, Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.

Image: Mahindra

4/8 | |

On the inside, the Star Edition gets new all-black leatherette seats with Suede accents and a feature-rich cabin.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

5/8 | |

It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and is finished in piano-black paint shade, giving it a premium appearance.

Image: Mahindra

6/8 | |

It comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and other features. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, terrain modes, and others.

Image: Mahindra

7/8 | |

The Thar Roxx Star Edition is offered with the 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Image: Mahindra

8/8 | |

The price of it starts at ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual variant and is only available with a 4x2 setup.

Image: Mahindra