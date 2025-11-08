Republic World
All Cars That Were Launched In October 2025

Updated 8 November 2025 at 17:17 IST

Cars Launched in October 2025: October 2025 witnessed multiple launches from different automakers in India. We saw several new launches, which include the Mahindra Thar 2025, Mercedes-Benz G450D to Skoda Octavia RS. From mass-market cars to the one carrying a price tag of over a crore, here are all the new cars that were launched in October 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Skoda Auto launched the Octavia RS in India, which is a performance sedan, and only 100 units came to India via the CBU route. The price of it is ₹58.43 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Skoda

Citroen launched the Aircross X with some new features, cosmetic changes on the outside, and it remains unchanged mechanically. The price of it is ₹9.48 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic

Mini India launched the Countryman JCW All4, which is a performance SUV and has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine. The price of it starts at ₹75.69 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Mini

In the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz India launched the G 450d, which has a rugged design and a powerful diesel engine. The price of it starts at ₹3.36 crore (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic

Mahindra updated the Thar 3-door version with subtle exterior changes and added new features on the inside. The mechanics remain unchanged, and the price of it is ₹11.37 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Mahindra

After Thar 2025, Mahindra also launched the updated Bolero and the Bolero Neo for the Indian market. These got cosmetic exterior and interior updates, the price of it is ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida)

Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

MG Motor India launched a special edition of the Windsor EV, the Inspire Edition, which gave it subtle cosmetic updates on the inside and outside. The price of it is ₹19.49 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: MG Motor India

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, wherein the automaker updated the exteriors, and it remains unchanged mechanically. The price of it is ₹12.88 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Image: Republic

The Jeep Compass Track Edition is a special accessorised variant of the regular model, giving it a bold and extensive look. The price of it is ₹31.44 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Jeep

Toyota Fortuner, one of the popular SUVs in the segment, got a new Leader Edition 2025, wherein it offers a subtle body kit and revamped interiors. The price of it is ₹40.84 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 8 November 2025 at 17:17 IST