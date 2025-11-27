Updated 27 November 2025 at 22:38 IST
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched in India - Check Out Photos
Mahindra has launched its first seven-seater EV SUV, the XEV 9S, for the Indian market. The XEV 9S comes with a new striking and bold design, spacious and tech-loaded interiors, and has introduced a new battery pack. The price of it starts under ₹20 lakh, and it competes with the Tata Harrier EV, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and other EV SUVs.
Mahindra on Thursday launched a seven-seater electric SUV, the XEV 9S, entering a segment dominated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.Image: Mahindra
Talking about its rivals, the Mahindra XEV 9S competes with the Tata Harrier EV around its price.Image: Mahindra
The 9S follows the same design language as the 9e, featuring an eye-catching front with LED headlamps and LED taillamps.Image: Mahindra
The interiors of the Mahindra XEV 9S come with a triple-screen layout, ambient lighting, a two-spoke steering wheel and similar feature list as the XEV 9E.Image: Mahindra
The 59kWh battery pack in the XEV 9S has a claimed range of 521km, the 70kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 600km, and the 79kWh battery pack has a 679km.Image: Mahindra
With all the rows, there is hardly any boot space left. However, you can increase the boot space by folding the third row seats.Image: Mahindra
The bookings for the XEV 9S will open on January 14, with deliveries starting on January 23, 2026.Image: Mahindra
The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) and goes to ₹34.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.Image: Mahindra
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 27 November 2025 at 22:38 IST