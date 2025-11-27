Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched in India - Check Out Photos

Updated 27 November 2025 at 22:38 IST

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched in India - Check Out Photos

Mahindra has launched its first seven-seater EV SUV, the XEV 9S, for the Indian market. The XEV 9S comes with a new striking and bold design, spacious and tech-loaded interiors, and has introduced a new battery pack. The price of it starts under ₹20 lakh, and it competes with the Tata Harrier EV, Kia Carens Clavis EV, and other EV SUVs.

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra on Thursday launched a seven-seater electric SUV, the XEV 9S, entering a segment dominated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. 

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
2/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Talking about its rivals, the Mahindra XEV 9S competes with the Tata Harrier EV around its price.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement
camera icon
3/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The 9S follows the same design language as the 9e, featuring an eye-catching front with LED headlamps and LED taillamps.

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
4/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The interiors of the Mahindra XEV 9S come with a triple-screen layout, ambient lighting, a two-spoke steering wheel and similar feature list as the XEV 9E. 

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement
camera icon
5/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The 59kWh battery pack in the XEV 9S has a claimed range of 521km, the 70kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 600km, and the 79kWh battery pack has a 679km. 

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
6/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

With all the rows, there is hardly any boot space left. However, you can increase the boot space by folding the third row seats. 

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
7/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The bookings for the XEV 9S will open on January 14, with deliveries starting on January 23, 2026.

Image: Mahindra

camera icon
8/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) and goes to ₹34.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. 

Image: Mahindra

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 27 November 2025 at 22:38 IST