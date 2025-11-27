Mahindra XEV 9S Launched in India - Check Out Photos

1/8 | |

Mahindra on Thursday launched a seven-seater electric SUV, the XEV 9S, entering a segment dominated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Talking about its rivals, the Mahindra XEV 9S competes with the Tata Harrier EV around its price.

The 9S follows the same design language as the 9e, featuring an eye-catching front with LED headlamps and LED taillamps.

The interiors of the Mahindra XEV 9S come with a triple-screen layout, ambient lighting, a two-spoke steering wheel and similar feature list as the XEV 9E.

The 59kWh battery pack in the XEV 9S has a claimed range of 521km, the 70kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 600km, and the 79kWh battery pack has a 679km.

With all the rows, there is hardly any boot space left. However, you can increase the boot space by folding the third row seats.

The bookings for the XEV 9S will open on January 14, with deliveries starting on January 23, 2026.

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) and goes to ₹34.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

