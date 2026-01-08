Updated 8 January 2026 at 20:10 IST
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India - Key Highlights
Mahindra has launched the XUV 7XO, with a new exterior and interior design, and has added more features to the SUV. Moreover, the automaker has also tweaked the suspension, and it continues with the same powertrain. Here are its key highlights:
The silhouette and the overall dimensions of the XUV 7XO remain unchanged and continue to get flush door handles.Image: Republic
It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, which have a similar design to the XEV 9S. Mahindra has tweaked the suspensions as well to offer a more comfortable ride quality.Image: Republic
The rear of the Mahindra XUV 7XO has a similar design of the taillamps to the XEV 9S. However, the boot space remains unchanged, and it could have had a powered tailgate.Image: Republic
The interiors of the Mahindra XUV 7XO get a new upholstery theme, having a triple-screen layout of the dashboard and air conditioning controls integrated in the screen.Image: Republic
The third row seats have decent space. Tall adults may feel claustrophobic due to a tight space.Image: Republic
Some of the key features are ambient lighting, ChatGPT, dual-zone climate control, and more.Image: Republic
The top variant gets a two-spoke steering wheel, whereas the lower variants have a three-spoke unit.Image: Republic
It continues to have a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine, along with an AWD drivetrain.Image: Republic
The price of the XUV 7XO starts at ₹16.21 lakh and goes to ₹29.28 lakh (on-road, Noida).Image: Republic
