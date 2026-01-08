Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India - Key Highlights

1/9 | |

The silhouette and the overall dimensions of the XUV 7XO remain unchanged and continue to get flush door handles.

It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, which have a similar design to the XEV 9S. Mahindra has tweaked the suspensions as well to offer a more comfortable ride quality.

The rear of the Mahindra XUV 7XO has a similar design of the taillamps to the XEV 9S. However, the boot space remains unchanged, and it could have had a powered tailgate.

The interiors of the Mahindra XUV 7XO get a new upholstery theme, having a triple-screen layout of the dashboard and air conditioning controls integrated in the screen.

The third row seats have decent space. Tall adults may feel claustrophobic due to a tight space.

Some of the key features are ambient lighting, ChatGPT, dual-zone climate control, and more.

The top variant gets a two-spoke steering wheel, whereas the lower variants have a three-spoke unit.

It continues to have a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine, along with an AWD drivetrain.

The price of the XUV 7XO starts at ₹16.21 lakh and goes to ₹29.28 lakh (on-road, Noida).

