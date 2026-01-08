Republic World
Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched in India - Key Highlights

Updated 8 January 2026 at 20:10 IST

Mahindra has launched the XUV 7XO, with a new exterior and interior design, and has added more features to the SUV. Moreover, the automaker has also tweaked the suspension, and it continues with the same powertrain. Here are its key highlights:

Vatsal Agrawal
The silhouette and the overall dimensions of the XUV 7XO remain unchanged and continue to get flush door handles. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, which have a similar design to the XEV 9S. Mahindra has tweaked the suspensions as well to offer a more comfortable ride quality. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The rear of the Mahindra XUV 7XO has a similar design of the taillamps to the XEV 9S. However, the boot space remains unchanged, and it could have had a powered tailgate. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The interiors of the Mahindra XUV 7XO get a new upholstery theme, having a triple-screen layout of the dashboard and air conditioning controls integrated in the screen. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The third row seats have decent space. Tall adults may feel claustrophobic due to a tight space. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

Some of the key features are ambient lighting, ChatGPT, dual-zone climate control, and more. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

The top variant gets a two-spoke steering wheel, whereas the lower variants have a three-spoke unit. 

Image: Republic

Description of the pic

It continues to have a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine, along with an AWD drivetrain. 

Image: Republic

The price of the XUV 7XO starts at ₹16.21 lakh and goes to ₹29.28 lakh (on-road, Noida). 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 8 January 2026 at 20:10 IST