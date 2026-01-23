Republic World
Sedan Sales

Updated 23 January 2026 at 16:32 IST

Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Honda City: Top 10 Sedan Sales in December 2025

With the sub-4m compact SUVs having surpassed the sedans, this segment has held a significant presence in India's passenger vehicle market. There are several models available in the market, which saw decent sales numbers in December 2025. The top position was secured by Maruti Suzuki Dzire, followed by Hyundai Aura, and other sedans. Here’s a list of the top 10 sedans that saw the highest sales in December 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 19,072 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 15.08% on a YoY basis and a decline of 9.53% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai Aura recorded total sales of 4,925 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 27.86% on a YoY basis and a decline of 14.06% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Hyundai

Honda Amaze recorded total sales of 2,575 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 30.56% on a YoY basis and 6.8% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Image: Honda

Volkswagen Virtus recorded total sales of 2,378 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 5.36% on a YoY basis and 6.88% on a MoM basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Honda City recorded total sales of 943 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 20.43% on a YoY basis and 55.87% on a MoM basis.

Image: Honda

Tata Tigor recorded total sales of 775 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 26.47% on a YoY basis and a growth of 58.81% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Tata

Skoda Slavia recorded total sales of 711 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 62.46% on a YoY basis and 36.52% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Skoda

Hyundai Verna recorded total sales of 406 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 53.44% on a YoY basis and a decline of 42.74% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Hyundai

Toyota Camry recorded total sales of 200 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 127.27% on a YoY basis and a decline of 9.91% on a MoM basis. 

Image: Toyota

Skoda Octavia RS recorded total sales of 0 units in December 2025. 

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 23 January 2026 at 16:32 IST