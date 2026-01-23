Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Honda City: Top 10 Sedan Sales in December 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 19,072 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 15.08% on a YoY basis and a decline of 9.53% on a MoM basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai Aura recorded total sales of 4,925 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 27.86% on a YoY basis and a decline of 14.06% on a MoM basis.

Image: Hyundai

Honda Amaze recorded total sales of 2,575 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 30.56% on a YoY basis and 6.8% on a MoM basis.

Image: Image: Honda

Volkswagen Virtus recorded total sales of 2,378 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 5.36% on a YoY basis and 6.88% on a MoM basis.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Honda City recorded total sales of 943 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 20.43% on a YoY basis and 55.87% on a MoM basis.

Image: Honda

Tata Tigor recorded total sales of 775 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 26.47% on a YoY basis and a growth of 58.81% on a MoM basis.

Image: Tata

Skoda Slavia recorded total sales of 711 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 62.46% on a YoY basis and 36.52% on a MoM basis.

Image: Skoda

Hyundai Verna recorded total sales of 406 units in December 2025, and saw a decline of 53.44% on a YoY basis and a decline of 42.74% on a MoM basis.

Image: Hyundai

Toyota Camry recorded total sales of 200 units in December 2025, and saw a growth of 127.27% on a YoY basis and a decline of 9.91% on a MoM basis.

Image: Toyota

Skoda Octavia RS recorded total sales of 0 units in December 2025.

Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)