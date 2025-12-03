Top 10 Carmakers with Highest Sales in November 2025

1/10 | |

Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 1,55,317 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/10 | |

Mahindra recorded total sales of 54,005 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 20% on a YoY basis.

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement

3/10 | |

Tata Motors recorded total sales of 51,672 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 22% on a YoY basis.

Image: Republic

4/10 | |

Hyundai recorded total sales of 49,295 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9% on a YoY basis.

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement

5/10 | |

Toyota recorded total sales of 27,660 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis.

Image: Toyota

6/10 | |

Kia recorded total sales of 23,675 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 24% on a YoY basis.

Image: Kia India

7/10 | |

Skoda recorded total sales of 5,941 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 90% on a YoY basis.

Image: Skoda

8/10 | |

JSW MG Motor recorded total sales of 5,757 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 32% on a YoY basis.

Image: MG Motor India

9/10 | |

Honda Cars recorded total sales of 5,204 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis.

Image: Honda

10/10 | |

Renault recorded total sales of 3,662 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.

Image: Renault