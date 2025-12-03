Updated 3 December 2025 at 22:57 IST
Top 10 Carmakers with Highest Sales in November 2025
India’s passenger vehicle market showed solid momentum in November 2025. According to the Vahan data, auto manufacturer continued to be among the top contributors to overall volumes. Here is a list of the top 10 carmakers with highest domestic sales in November 2025:
Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 1,55,317 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Mahindra recorded total sales of 54,005 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 20% on a YoY basis.Image: Mahindra
Tata Motors recorded total sales of 51,672 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 22% on a YoY basis.Image: Republic
Hyundai recorded total sales of 49,295 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9% on a YoY basis.Image: Hyundai
Toyota recorded total sales of 27,660 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis.Image: Toyota
Kia recorded total sales of 23,675 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 24% on a YoY basis.Image: Kia India
Skoda recorded total sales of 5,941 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 90% on a YoY basis.Image: Skoda
JSW MG Motor recorded total sales of 5,757 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 32% on a YoY basis.Image: MG Motor India
Honda Cars recorded total sales of 5,204 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis.Image: Honda
Renault recorded total sales of 3,662 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis.Image: Renault
