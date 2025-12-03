Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
SUV with Highest Sales

Updated 3 December 2025 at 22:57 IST

Top 10 Carmakers with Highest Sales in November 2025

India’s passenger vehicle market showed solid momentum in November 2025. According to the Vahan data, auto manufacturer continued to be among the top contributors to overall volumes. Here is a list of the top 10 carmakers with highest domestic sales in November 2025:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 1,55,317 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 19% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mahindra recorded total sales of 54,005 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 20% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Mahindra

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Tata Motors recorded total sales of 51,672 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 22% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hyundai recorded total sales of 49,295 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 9% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Hyundai

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Toyota recorded total sales of 27,660 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 27% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Toyota

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Kia recorded total sales of 23,675 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 24% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Kia India

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Skoda recorded total sales of 5,941 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 90% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Skoda

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

JSW MG Motor recorded total sales of 5,757 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 32% on a YoY basis. 

Image: MG Motor India

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Honda Cars recorded total sales of 5,204 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 5% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Honda

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Renault recorded total sales of 3,662 units in October 2025 and saw a growth of 30% on a YoY basis. 

Image: Renault

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 3 December 2025 at 22:57 IST