Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Discount in November 2025

1/9 | |

The Grand Vitara is a popular compact SUV and has two engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹1.69 lakh in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

2/9 | |

The Fronx comes with a 1.2L NA petrol, CNG and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹65,000 in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement

3/9 | |

The Baleno is a popular car premium hatchback among buyers and it has a discount of up to ₹47,100 in November 2025.

Image: Republic

4/9 | |

The Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV in the market, and it has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement

5/9 | |

The XL6 is a popular six-seater MPV and it comes with a CNG option as well in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025.



Image: Maruti Suzuki

6/9 | |

The Invicto is a premium MPV offered and comes in 7 and 8-seater options. It has a discount of up to ₹1.40 lakh in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

7/9 | |

The Ciaz is an underrated D-segment sedan in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹40,000 in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

8/9 | |

The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV and feels a bit dated in 2025. It has a discount of up to ₹57,100 in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

9/9 | |

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Maruti Suzuki