Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars

Updated 24 November 2025 at 22:44 IST

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Discount in November 2025

If you are planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki Nexa car (Fronx, Baleno, XL6, and others) in November 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹1.69 lakh in this period.

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Grand Vitara is a popular compact SUV and has two engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹1.69 lakh in November 2025. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
2/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Fronx comes with a 1.2L NA petrol, CNG and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹65,000 in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement
camera icon
3/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Baleno is a popular car premium hatchback among buyers and it has a discount of up to ₹47,100 in November 2025. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
4/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV in the market, and it has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in November 2025.  

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Advertisement
camera icon
5/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The XL6 is a popular six-seater MPV and it comes with a CNG option as well in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025. 
 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
6/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Invicto is a premium MPV offered and comes in 7 and 8-seater options. It has a discount of up to ₹1.40 lakh in November 2025.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
7/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Ciaz is an underrated D-segment sedan in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹40,000 in November 2025. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
8/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV and feels a bit dated in 2025. It has a discount of up to ₹57,100 in November 2025. 

Image: Maruti Suzuki

camera icon
9/9
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 24 November 2025 at 22:44 IST