Updated 24 November 2025 at 22:44 IST
Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Discount in November 2025
If you are planning to buy a new Maruti Suzuki Nexa car (Fronx, Baleno, XL6, and others) in November 2025, the automaker is offering discounts of up to ₹1.69 lakh in this period.
The Grand Vitara is a popular compact SUV and has two engine options. It has a discount of up to ₹1.69 lakh in November 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Fronx comes with a 1.2L NA petrol, CNG and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It has a discount of up to ₹65,000 in November 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Baleno is a popular car premium hatchback among buyers and it has a discount of up to ₹47,100 in November 2025.Image: Republic
The Jimny is the most affordable 4x4 SUV in the market, and it has a discount of up to ₹75,000 in November 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The XL6 is a popular six-seater MPV and it comes with a CNG option as well in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹35,000 in November 2025.
The Invicto is a premium MPV offered and comes in 7 and 8-seater options. It has a discount of up to ₹1.40 lakh in November 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Ciaz is an underrated D-segment sedan in the market. It has a discount of up to ₹40,000 in November 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
The Ignis is an underrated micro-SUV and feels a bit dated in 2025. It has a discount of up to ₹57,100 in November 2025.Image: Maruti Suzuki
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.Image: Maruti Suzuki
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 22:44 IST