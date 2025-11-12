Republic World
Updated 12 November 2025 at 17:21 IST

Maserati Grecale 2026 Launched in India - Check Out Photos

Maserati has launched the Grecale MY2026 for the Indian market, with the Grecale Folgore, the first EV SUV in the lineup. It comes with a 105kWh battery pack and is available with multiple customisation options. Here's everything you need to know:

Vatsal Agrawal
Maserati has launched the Grecale MY2026 for the Indian market, with the Grecale Folgore, the first EV SUV in the lineup. 

Image: Maserati

Description of the pic

The Maserati Grecale Folgore comes with a 105 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 501 km on a single charge. 

Image: Maserati

The Maserati Grecale Folgore has all LED headlamps with a projector setup. 

Image: Maserati

It has a motor placed on each axle, giving it an all-wheel-drive system, and it has a combined output of 550 hp and 820 Nm of torque.

Image: Maserati

The interiors of the Maserati Grecale Folgore have triple displays. There is a 12.3-inch driver's screen, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen for climate controls. 

Image: Maserati

You can choose the Maserati Grecale Folgore with 24 colour options and multiple designs for the alloy wheels.

Image: Maserati

For the ICE Grecale models, you can opt for 32 exterior colours, six of which are introduced with the Model Year 2026 model year, along with eight dedicated interiors.  

Image: Maserati

The price of the standard variant starts at ₹1.31 crore, Grecale Modena is priced at ₹1.40 crore, Trofeo at ₹1.96 crore, and Folgore at ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom). 

Image: Maserati

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 12 November 2025 at 17:21 IST