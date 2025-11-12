Maserati Grecale 2026 Launched in India - Check Out Photos

1/8 | |

Maserati has launched the Grecale MY2026 for the Indian market, with the Grecale Folgore, the first EV SUV in the lineup.

The Maserati Grecale Folgore comes with a 105 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 501 km on a single charge.

The Maserati Grecale Folgore has all LED headlamps with a projector setup.

It has a motor placed on each axle, giving it an all-wheel-drive system, and it has a combined output of 550 hp and 820 Nm of torque.

The interiors of the Maserati Grecale Folgore have triple displays. There is a 12.3-inch driver's screen, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen for climate controls.

You can choose the Maserati Grecale Folgore with 24 colour options and multiple designs for the alloy wheels.

For the ICE Grecale models, you can opt for 32 exterior colours, six of which are introduced with the Model Year 2026 model year, along with eight dedicated interiors.

The price of the standard variant starts at ₹1.31 crore, Grecale Modena is priced at ₹1.40 crore, Trofeo at ₹1.96 crore, and Folgore at ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom).

