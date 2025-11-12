Updated 12 November 2025 at 17:21 IST
Maserati Grecale 2026 Launched in India - Check Out Photos
Maserati has launched the Grecale MY2026 for the Indian market, with the Grecale Folgore, the first EV SUV in the lineup. It comes with a 105kWh battery pack and is available with multiple customisation options. Here's everything you need to know:
Maserati has launched the Grecale MY2026 for the Indian market, with the Grecale Folgore, the first EV SUV in the lineup.Image: Maserati
The Maserati Grecale Folgore comes with a 105 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 501 km on a single charge.Image: Maserati
The Maserati Grecale Folgore has all LED headlamps with a projector setup.Image: Maserati
It has a motor placed on each axle, giving it an all-wheel-drive system, and it has a combined output of 550 hp and 820 Nm of torque.Image: Maserati
The interiors of the Maserati Grecale Folgore have triple displays. There is a 12.3-inch driver's screen, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen for climate controls.Image: Maserati
You can choose the Maserati Grecale Folgore with 24 colour options and multiple designs for the alloy wheels.Image: Maserati
For the ICE Grecale models, you can opt for 32 exterior colours, six of which are introduced with the Model Year 2026 model year, along with eight dedicated interiors.Image: Maserati
The price of the standard variant starts at ₹1.31 crore, Grecale Modena is priced at ₹1.40 crore, Trofeo at ₹1.96 crore, and Folgore at ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom).Image: Maserati
