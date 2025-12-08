Updated 8 December 2025 at 19:54 IST
Mercedes Benz GLB 2026 Revealed Globally - Check Out Photos
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the GLB 2026 in an EV and ICE avatar globally. The automaker has dropped the old EQB name, and now the automaker is calling it the GLB with EQ Technology. Here's everything you need to know:
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the GLB 2026 in an EV and ICE avatar. Mercedes-Benz has dropped the old EQB name, and now the automaker is calling it the GLB with EQ Technology.Image: Mercedes Benz
Mercedes offers the GLB with two electric powertrain options, as the base model, the GLB 250+, uses a single motor and the top-end GLB 350 4Matic uses dual motors.
The GLB has a boxy upright shape; it is longer by 48mm and 27mm wider, and Mercedes-Benz has stretched the wheelbase by 60mm.Image: Mercedes Benz
The motor in the GLB 250+ makes 268 hp and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.
The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2026 come with three display screens. There is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch centre touchscreen and a 14-inch passenger display.Image: Mercedes Benz
The motor in the GLB 350 4Matic makes 349 hp and has a 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 210 km/h.Image: Mercedes Benz
Both the GLB 250+ and GLB 350 4Matic have an 85 kWh battery, having a claimed range of 631km and 614km, respectively.Image: Mercedes Benz
We can expect Mercedes-Benz India to launch the new GLB 2026 sometime in 2026.Image: Mercedes Benz
