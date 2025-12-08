Mercedes Benz GLB 2026 Revealed Globally - Check Out Photos

1/8 | |

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the GLB 2026 in an EV and ICE avatar. Mercedes-Benz has dropped the old EQB name, and now the automaker is calling it the GLB with EQ Technology.

Image: Mercedes Benz

2/8 | |

Mercedes offers the GLB with two electric powertrain options, as the base model, the GLB 250+, uses a single motor and the top-end GLB 350 4Matic uses dual motors.



Image: Mercedes Benz

Advertisement

3/8 | |

The GLB has a boxy upright shape; it is longer by 48mm and 27mm wider, and Mercedes-Benz has stretched the wheelbase by 60mm.

Image: Mercedes Benz

4/8 | |

The motor in the GLB 250+ makes 268 hp and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.



Image: Mercedes Benz

Advertisement

5/8 | |

The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 2026 come with three display screens. There is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch centre touchscreen and a 14-inch passenger display.

Image: Mercedes Benz

6/8 | |

The motor in the GLB 350 4Matic makes 349 hp and has a 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 210 km/h.

Image: Mercedes Benz

7/8 | |

Both the GLB 250+ and GLB 350 4Matic have an 85 kWh battery, having a claimed range of 631km and 614km, respectively.

Image: Mercedes Benz

8/8 | |

We can expect Mercedes-Benz India to launch the new GLB 2026 sometime in 2026.

Image: Mercedes Benz