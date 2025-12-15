Updated 15 December 2025 at 22:04 IST
MG Hector 2026 Launched in India - Check Key Highlights
MG has launched the Hector 2026 with a revised exterior and interior and has added new features. It comes with new interior options in the 5-seater and 6/7-seater variants and remains unchanged mechanically. MG will announce the prices of the diesel variant in January 2026. Here are its quick highlights:
The front of the MG Hector 2026 comes with a new grille, and the automaker has added new paint shades as well.Image: MG
The rear of the MG Hector 2026 has a new bumper with chrome finishing, giving it a chunkier appearance.Image: MG
The MG Hector 2026 continues with the LED headlamps and LED connected taillamps.Image: MG
The 6/7-seater variants of the MG Hector 2026 have tan upholstery, and the 5-seater variant has white upholstery on offer.Image: MG
The MG Hector 2026 has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ASB with EBD, and other safety features.Image: MG
The convenience features in the MG Hector 2026 comprise gesture swipe controls, an electric tailgate, 8-colours for ambient lighting, and more.Image: MG
MG says to enhance the touchscreen response, the company has updated the RAM of the infotainment screen, and now it is equipped with 10GB RAM.Image: MG
The price of the MG Hector 2026 starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The prices for the diesel variant will be announced in January 2026.Image: MG
