Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
MG Hector 2026 Launched in India - Check Key Highlights

Updated 15 December 2025 at 22:04 IST

MG Hector 2026 Launched in India - Check Key Highlights

MG has launched the Hector 2026 with a revised exterior and interior and has added new features. It comes with new interior options in the 5-seater and 6/7-seater variants and remains unchanged mechanically. MG will announce the prices of the diesel variant in January 2026. Here are its quick highlights:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The front of the MG Hector 2026 comes with a new grille, and the automaker has added new paint shades as well.

Image: MG

camera icon
2/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The rear of the MG Hector 2026 has a new bumper with chrome finishing, giving it a chunkier appearance. 

Image: MG

Advertisement
camera icon
3/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The MG Hector 2026 continues with the LED headlamps and LED connected taillamps.

Image: MG

camera icon
4/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The 6/7-seater variants of the MG Hector 2026 have tan upholstery, and the 5-seater variant has white upholstery on offer. 

Image: MG

Advertisement
camera icon
5/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The MG Hector 2026 has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ASB with EBD, and other safety features.

Image: MG

camera icon
6/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The convenience features in the MG Hector 2026 comprise gesture swipe controls, an electric tailgate, 8-colours for ambient lighting, and more. 

Image: MG

camera icon
7/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

MG says to enhance the touchscreen response, the company has updated the RAM of the infotainment screen, and now it is equipped with 10GB RAM.

Image: MG

camera icon
8/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The price of the MG Hector 2026 starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The prices for the diesel variant will be announced in January 2026.

Image: MG

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 15 December 2025 at 22:04 IST