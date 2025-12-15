MG Hector 2026 Launched in India - Check Key Highlights

1/8 | |

The front of the MG Hector 2026 comes with a new grille, and the automaker has added new paint shades as well.

Image: MG

2/8 | |

The rear of the MG Hector 2026 has a new bumper with chrome finishing, giving it a chunkier appearance.

Image: MG

Advertisement

3/8 | |

The MG Hector 2026 continues with the LED headlamps and LED connected taillamps.

Image: MG

4/8 | |

The 6/7-seater variants of the MG Hector 2026 have tan upholstery, and the 5-seater variant has white upholstery on offer.

Image: MG

Advertisement

5/8 | |

The MG Hector 2026 has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ASB with EBD, and other safety features.

Image: MG

6/8 | |

The convenience features in the MG Hector 2026 comprise gesture swipe controls, an electric tailgate, 8-colours for ambient lighting, and more.

Image: MG

7/8 | |

MG says to enhance the touchscreen response, the company has updated the RAM of the infotainment screen, and now it is equipped with 10GB RAM.

Image: MG

8/8 | |

The price of the MG Hector 2026 starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The prices for the diesel variant will be announced in January 2026.

Image: MG