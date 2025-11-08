Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Mini Countryman SE All 4 Launched - Check Out Photos

Updated 8 November 2025 at 17:49 IST

Mini Countryman SE All 4 Launched - Check Out Photos

Mini has launched the Countryman SE All 4 in India. It has JCW elements on multiple parts, is offered in two paint shades, and has a JCW-inspired interior. Mini offers the Countryman SE All 4 as a CBU in India, and it has a claimed range of 440 km.

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mini India has launched an all-new Countryman SE All 4 with an AWD and comes with a 66kWh battery pack. 

Image: Mini

camera icon
2/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Mini Countryman SE All 4 comes with JCW exteriors and interiors and is a feature-rich option. 

Image: Mini

Advertisement
camera icon
3/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The exteriors of the Mini Countryman SE All 4 offer a new grille, a revised and sculpted bonnet. 

Image: Mini

camera icon
4/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and has sport stripes and roof rails to enhance the visual appeal. 

Image: Mini

Advertisement
camera icon
5/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mini Countryman SE All 4 is feature-loaded. It has a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a Mini digital key, and others.

Image: Mini

camera icon
6/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mini Countryman SE All 4 is available in Legend Grey and Midnight Black colour options. The roof and the mirror caps are finished in Jet black paint shade.

Image: Mini

camera icon
7/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Mini Countryman SE All 4 has a 66.45 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 440 km. It does a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds. 

Image: Mini

camera icon
8/8
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The price of the Mini Countryman SE All 4 starts at ₹66.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant, and comes via the CBU route. 
 

Image: Mini

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 8 November 2025 at 17:49 IST