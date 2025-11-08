Updated 8 November 2025 at 17:49 IST
Mini Countryman SE All 4 Launched - Check Out Photos
Mini has launched the Countryman SE All 4 in India. It has JCW elements on multiple parts, is offered in two paint shades, and has a JCW-inspired interior. Mini offers the Countryman SE All 4 as a CBU in India, and it has a claimed range of 440 km.
Mini India has launched an all-new Countryman SE All 4 with an AWD and comes with a 66kWh battery pack.Image: Mini
Mini Countryman SE All 4 comes with JCW exteriors and interiors and is a feature-rich option.Image: Mini
The exteriors of the Mini Countryman SE All 4 offer a new grille, a revised and sculpted bonnet.Image: Mini
It runs on 19-inch alloy wheels and has sport stripes and roof rails to enhance the visual appeal.Image: Mini
The Mini Countryman SE All 4 is feature-loaded. It has a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a Mini digital key, and others.Image: Mini
The Mini Countryman SE All 4 is available in Legend Grey and Midnight Black colour options. The roof and the mirror caps are finished in Jet black paint shade.Image: Mini
The Mini Countryman SE All 4 has a 66.45 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 440 km. It does a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds.Image: Mini
The price of the Mini Countryman SE All 4 starts at ₹66.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant, and comes via the CBU route.
